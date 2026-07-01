What MAGA Must Learn from the DSA Antisemites — and How We Can Win the Birthright Citizenship Debate

After a few hours of teeth-gnashing, expletive-shouting, and hair-pulling, most Republicans pivoted from the disappointment of losing the birthright citizenship case to accepting reality and seeing what’s next. Some writers (Hi!) focused on the political upside. Others explored novel remedies, such as banning pregnant women from entering the country.

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🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑🛑

BAN BIRTHRIGHT

CITIZENSHIP

Customs officers can deny entry to “pregnant foreign nationals,” if they suspect the trip is solely for birth tourism, or if there are concerns about medical costs. pic.twitter.com/MwwyrdeHpd — Andrew C ™️ (@Sheckyi) July 1, 2026

Interestingly, banning pregnant women would almost certainly be legal: Unlike race, creed or religion, pregnant women aren’t a protected group. There’s no history of pregnant women being singled out or discriminated against; the court’s “strict scrutiny” standard wouldn’t apply. (In fact, the opposite was usually true: Pregnant women typically received preferential treatment — with dedicated seating, reserved parking spots, special privileges, and more.)

Under President Trump, the State Department is defending the integrity of U.S. citizenship by ending illegal birth tourism schemes.



No foreigner is permitted to obtain a visitor visa for the primary purpose of acquiring U.S. citizenship for a child by giving birth in the U.S. — Department of State (@StateDept) June 10, 2026

Of course, the application of a travel ban on pregnant women could get a wee bit awkward. (What’s the over-under on the life expectancy of the poor TSA shlub who has to guess which women are pregnant — and which ones are just fat?)

We could also ban all women of childbearing age from entering the country, I guess, but after watching the World Cup footage, I don’t support that:

FIFA 2026 world cup most stunning beautiful female fans so far 💕😘 pic.twitter.com/YNNHH9sJep — Sir Kay (@Rise_Forge) June 29, 2026

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Meanwhile, on the same day that the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship, yet another left-wing, Jew-hating socialist triumphed in the Democratic primaries. And once again, this Jew-hating socialist ascended on the wings of Gaza.

From the New York Times:

Melat Kiros, a 29-year-old democratic socialist, defeated Representative Diana DeGette on Tuesday in the Denver area, according to The Associated Press, in a show of force for the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. […] A lawyer and doctoral student in public affairs, Ms. Kiros cast herself as a political outsider capable of addressing the affordability crisis that she argued the Democratic establishment had failed to resolve. Her opposition to U.S. support for Israel was also a cornerstone of her campaign and central to her political identity. [emphasis added]

How central, you might ask?

In her campaign biography, Ms. Kiros highlighted the fact that the Manhattan law firm where she once worked had fired her in 2023 after she refused to take down a letter that raised questions about Israel’s historical legitimacy, defended pro-Palestinian campus protesters and challenged the firm’s response to activist law students. She has faced criticism for declining to call antisemitic a fatal firebombing attack in Boulder, Colo., on people who were marching in support of Israeli hostages.

At this point, socialist victories in Democratic primaries are no longer a fluke. From New York to Seattle to Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., socialists are collecting victories like Bill Gates collects STDs (allegedly). And over and over again, little ol’ Israel — a tiny country half a world away — is driving liberals to the polls.

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It’s remarkable: Everyone agrees that affordability is far and away the #1 issue. Housing, inflation, cost of living, the price of groceries — that’s what matters most to the American people. According to opinion polls, affordability is the #1 bipartisan issue affecting Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike. We care about our wallets, pocketbooks, and 401(k)s.

Foreign affairs, traditionally, were backburner concerns. (Until now.)

Question One: So how the heck has Gaza become such a winning issue for radical leftists?

Question Two: What can the GOP learn from this — and is it something we can use to win the birthright citizenship debate?

Just as everyone agrees that affordability is the #1 issue, there’s also a consensus that candidates like Zohran Mamdani, Melat Kiros, and Darializa Avila Chevalier were unelectable prior to the Oct. 7, 2023, massacre of 1,200 Israelis. It’s a self-evident observation: They didn’t get elected en masse before the massacre. Only afterward.

So what really happened?

The socialists will tell you that their electoral success was a spontaneous, grassroots reaction to Israeli bloodlust — that the Jewish state is an apartheid nation that dabbles in genocide and murders Palestinian children for fun. The American people were (rightfully) shocked and outraged by Israeli war crimes. The end result was a backlash against pro-Israel policies — and against pro-Israel politicians.

Very respectfully, that’s a steaming pile of bull[spit].

A “beachhead belief” is a core, foundational principle that’s the building block for everything else. It’s the linchpin of your political philosophy; it’s what you must believe about an issue, or your ideology doesn’t make sense.

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In the pro-life movement, believing that the unborn child is worthy of rights, protection, love, and life is a beachhead belief. Until you dismantle the beachhead, you’re not going to talk a pro-life person into a pro-choice position. (And the reverse is also true: If you’re pro-choice, your beachhead belief is that abortion is a woman’s rights issue — “My body, my choice” — and the fetus doesn’t have a right to exist. A pro-life person could yell at you ‘til he’s blue in the face, but if your beachhead belief is intact, he won’t change your mind.)

Antisemitic propagandists — mostly on the left, but with notable exceptions on the right — have created a new beachhead belief: The Gaza War was a genocide perpetuated by bloodthirsty Jews.

It wasn’t, of course. By historic standards, including the last two world wars, the civilian death toll was unusually low. If the Gaza War was truly a “genocide,” it was the very first genocide in recorded history where the birthrate was greater than the death rate!

But a beachhead belief doesn’t have to be true. That’s not a requirement.

Unless — and until — this beachhead belief is forcefully dismantled, radical socialists like Mamdani, Kiros, and Chevalier will continue to demonize Israel, Jews, and Zionism. And they’ll continue to be politically rewarded for doing so. It’s one of the secrets to their political success.

If you’re a pro-Israel American, you WILL NOT win the PR war while this beachhead belief exists.

Genocide is awful. It’s what the Nazis did, for crying out loud. (Which is yet another reason why falsely accusing Israel of genocide is so gross and insidious.) Until the lie is exposed, Israel’s reputation cannot recover, because the sin of “genocide” is too great.

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It’s unforgivable.

Younger Americans, whose understanding of Middle East history is derived from foreign bots on TikTok and Reddit, equate opposing Israel to opposing genocide. That’s why it’s such a powerful, emotional issue: They’ve been brainwashed into thinking they’re actually doing something noble.

This beachhead belief is why they stridently oppose AIPAC and “Jewish money”: Obviously, the Jews are bribing our politicians into ignoring the Gaza genocide! It’s the only explanation that makes any sense!

It’s why they bitterly oppose U.S. aid, U.S. support, and U.S. weapons sales to Israel. It’s why they despise Zionism. And it’s why antisemitic socialists are now succeeding at the ballot box.

Absolutely nothing will change unless the beachhead belief of genocide is defeated.

But once you smash the beachhead? Then it’s a brand-new ball game. Without the canard of genocide, the rest of the anti-Israel hysteria falls apart. The blood libel of genocide is the cornerstone of modern Jew-hatred; it’s the glue holding it together.

Dismantle it, and Israel’s reputation will quickly recover. Fail to do so and it won’t.

Let’s return to birthplace citizenship: The beachhead belief for MAGA conservatives is that U.S. citizenship is a privilege — a sacred trust — and the welfare of the American people must always come first. This is, quite literally, what “America First” means.

A taxpayer-funded safety net for U.S. citizens doesn’t work if the rest of the world uses it as a hammock. There’s just not enough money. As Morton Blackwell used to say, “You can’t save the world if you can’t pay the rent.”

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Furthermore, as Supreme Court Justice Robert H. Jackson wrote, “The Constitution is not a suicide pact.”

MAGA conservatives must be as aggressive as the DSA in promoting our beachhead beliefs. We must be passionate, repetitious, and consistent. And we must meet our audiences wherever they are — whether it’s cable TV, newspapers, or social media.

Because if the DSA can do it, we can, too. We’re just as passionate as they are. We’re just as resolute. And besides, we have an unfair advantage: We’re actually telling the truth.

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First. It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battle lines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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