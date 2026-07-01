Is This Gavin Newsom's Biggest Lie Ever?

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, perhaps best described as "seven lying serpents in a skinsuit," just told a lie so big that even my jaded self had to sit back, take a sip of coffee, and admire the handiwork of whoever steam-cleaned the soul out of his body.

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According to a video statement posted Tuesday to X, California under Newsom's management "grew from three trillion dollars to four and a quarter trillion dollars. That's a roughly 40 percent growth."

In just seven years? Impressive, if true.

Meanwhile, poor Florida's economy grew just 31.2% in that time, and those lazy laggards in Texas eked out even less growth than that, at 30%.

And you know what? It is true. The governor is 100% factually correct. Newsom is absolutely right when he says that "no other jurisdiction in the United States has come close" to California's economic growth since 2019…

…with one tiny caveat. It's only the smallest of details, a mere hideous cold sore breaking out on prom night.

You see, California did grow more than any other state, city, territory, or purely imaginary fantasyland in the United States, provided that you adjust every other state, city, territory, or purely imaginary fantasyland for inflation, but don't adjust for inflation in California.

"We have no peers," Newsom insisted. Yes, in sheer unadulterated cask-strength gall.

Braver souls than I have tried and failed to make it through the entire 26-second video, but here it is, should you decide to test your mettle.

Since 2019, California has grown about 40% in its economy — no other jurisdiction in the United States has come close.



We have no peers. pic.twitter.com/Y3dhvs8yyL — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 30, 2026

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So here's the deal, put in terms so simple that a Gavin Newsom social media staffer might be able to understand it, assuming for the sake of argument that their paycheck didn't depend upon them not understanding it.

Remember that nasty bout of inflation we suffered under Presidentish Joe Biden? We're still dealing with some of the hangover, but the net result is that, since 2019, prices are up about 30% across the board.

Trust me on the math, or just think back to your personal finances, but the dollar lost roughly 23% of its value in short order. Newsom's comparing apples to apples that are almost a quarter smaller.

What's that mean in real terms?

When Newsom says that California's economy grew 40% since 2019, he's using what economists call "nominal dollars." Measured in "real" dollars — that is, adjusted for inflation — California grew 17.6% since 2019. That isn't exactly terrible, but the Tarnished State did slightly lag the national average of 17.7%.

If we measure Texas's growth since 2019 using Newsom's Math for Amoral Dummies, the Lone Star State zipped past California so fast at 55.7% that it nearly mussed his hair. And Florida? Fuggidaboudit. If Gov. Ron DeSantis agreed to have his soul removed, too, he could boast nearly 66% growth.

But no. Let us use the same set of real dollars for everybody and put them all in one handy chart that anyone with non-lying eyes can read.

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Since 2019, @CAGovernor @GavinNewsom has nearly DOUBLED his gaslighting. He's a bullsh*tter. Nobody else comes even close.



Meanwhile, here in the real world, California's real GDP growth BARELY kept up with the USA average.



Newsom is a habitual liar. pic.twitter.com/wWmxPmcp8m — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) June 30, 2026

Going just by the trillions of dollars involved — adjusted for Biden-era inflation, naturally — it's difficult to imagine a bigger lie than Newsom saying, "We have no peers."

And yet, I was kidding in the headline when I asked if this was Newsom's biggest lie ever. It's merely his biggest lie yet.

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