The Ridiculous Reason Why Camila Has Angered the Left

When King Charles and Queen Camila were in the United States visiting with Donald and Melania Trump earlier this year, I saw a lot of lefties online kissing up to them and apologizing to them for having to spend time with the awful, terrible, no-good president of the United States. For some reason, they seemed awfully embarrassed about what the British monarchy might think about interacting with our leader, who they believe is "literally Hitler."

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So much for "No Kings." I thought we abandoned that line of thinking back in 1776.

Well, I'm here to report that the fickle leftists have now changed their minds. Prepare to be outraged: Camila is no longer a cool European who was forced to spend time with Trump. She's a "deplorable" traitor who did something even worse: spent time with JK Rowling. And in the final 24 hours of Pride Month, of all days.

Okay, I can't even be sarcastically outraged. This is the dumbest thing I've ever heard.

So, here's the deal. Camila is a big fan of books and reading and encouraging children to find joy in books and reading. As a matter of fact, when she was in the United States in April, she hosted a literacy event at the New York Public Library and even read excerpts from Winnie the Pooh to schoolchildren. I've heard Camila talk about books and her favorite novels from her childhood, and you can tell the passion is real.

Well, Rowling just happens to be one of the most famous and successful children's book authors in the world. The queen consort invited her to Holyroodhouse in Scotland to talk about their "shared passion for books and a deep commitment to children reading for pleasure."

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"Her Majesty and Ms. Rowling discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to books and the vital part reading plays in opening doors for future generations," the Royal Family X page shared, along with a picture of the two women.

📕 With a shared passion for books and a deep commitment to children reading for pleasure, The Queen and author J.K. Rowling have met at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.



Her Majesty and Ms Rowling discussed the importance of ensuring that young people have access to… pic.twitter.com/Yx1Xy6olqC — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 30, 2026

It was an innocent enough post — two prominent women getting together to do something good for young people. Most would applaud their initiative.

But not the left. Screw the young children and their books and literacy.

As we all know, JK Rowling has been an outspoken champion for women's rights — real women's rights — for years. At least, that's what I call it. The left calls it taking "transgender-exclusionary positions." (That's not even a real thing.) Like most sane people, she believes in biology and not wacko gender ideology. She's supported controversial issues that shouldn't be controversial, like men not being allowed to go into girls' bathrooms and locker rooms.

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And, as we all know, the LGBTetc. crowd has hijacked the month of June and turned it into "Pride Month," the most sacred of leftists celebrations.

The fact that Camila and Rowling would get together and discuss the importance of children being able to read during this most sacred of celebrations was just too much for them. Read that again if you have to. It's really as absurd as it sounds. Camila has been bashed relentlessly by keyboard warriors for this "tasteless" meeting.

I don't even know what else to say. This is why we can't have nice things.

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