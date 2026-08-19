Virginia Mother’s Murderer Is a Biden-Released Illegal Alien

Catherine Salgado | 6:20 PM on August 19, 2026
AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool

The man who killed a mother near a jogging trail in Virginia is an illegal alien whom the Biden administration previously caught and released.

In sanctuary Fairfax County, where authorities go out of their way to protect and release illegal alien criminals, it is hardly unusual to hear about a murder or assault committed by a foreigner. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin was the first to report that the man responsible for killing Carmen Lizet Puch was Salvadoran national Alexis Antonio Cedillos-Campos. Federal sources have now confirmed this. Puch’s death was entirely preventable if only Democrats at both the national and local levels had been willing to prevent the killer from being in the country.

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On Wednesday, the Department of Homeland Security issued an official statement to Fox News confirming the details. DHS stated that Customs and Border Protection originally arrested Cedillos-Campos “on or about April 15, 2024, after illegally crossing the Biden administration’s open southern border near El Paso, TX. After his arrest, he was dangerously RELEASED into the country by the Biden administration.”

Then-President Joe Biden and his DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas were responsible for Cedillos-Campos’ presence in our nation, DHS explained, as their administration “hand-delivered alleged killer Cedillos-Campos to the streets of Fairfax County. They recklessly unleashed millions of unvetted illegal aliens into American communities and abused the law to do so. President Trump and Secretary [Markwayne] Mullin are now enforcing the law, arresting illegal aliens who have no right to be in our country—and have reversed Biden's deadly catch and release policy.”

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Related: DHS Warns Aliens: Temporary Protected Status Is Over

Under the Biden administration, an estimated 10 million illegal aliens entered our country, and possibly more, given that aliens who entered under special programs or who evaded law enforcement altogether were not in the official statistics. In contrast, under the Trump administration, there have been 15 consecutive months of zero releases at the border.

DHS told Fox that pro-open borders Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger (D) has fueled the problem of violent illegal alien crime also, since, under her, “Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime. During her first days in office, Governor Spanberger signed executive orders banning state cooperation with ICE as well as terminating 287(g) state and local agreements. We are urging Governor Spanberger to put her community first and turn over this criminal illegal alien to ICE.”

Considering Spanberger previously defied an ICE detainer request for another illegal alien murderer who killed a different Virginia mom, it is not likely she will suddenly develop a conscience now. Unfortunately, no amount of innocent victims convinces Democrats to change their policies.

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DHS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION JOE BIDEN VIRGINIA

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