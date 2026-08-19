DHS Warns Aliens: Temporary Protected Status Is Over

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is warning aliens who have spent years living in our country under temporary protected status that this disastrous and deceptively named designation is terminated for multiple national groups.

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With the lift of the stay on the TPS termination for Ethiopians, all of the Trump administration’s TPS terminations are in effect, as DHS emphasized in a Wednesday post.

EVERY TPS TERMINATION IS NOW IN EFFECT.



For decades, TEMPORARY Protected Status was used as a defacto amnesty program. Those days are OVER.



Those with terminated TPS are now in our nation ILLEGALLY. They must leave now or be swiftly DEPORTED.https://t.co/Pahpi5pL2Z https://t.co/Dw9PxTIqCc pic.twitter.com/H3NsvMgjCM — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 19, 2026

Instead of being temporary, TPS designations will last four years, sometimes decades, on end. As DHS pointed out, they functioned for too long as a sort of de facto amnesty program, and even allowed people to receive taxpayer-funded benefits, take jobs, buy homes, and run companies without ever bothering to obtain American citizenship.

Under President Trump, the TPS grift is OVER.



Those with terminated status have two options: either leave NOW or be REMOVED. https://t.co/Pahpi5pL2Z https://t.co/CI9XNxXszo — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 19, 2026

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The U.S. government first granted TPS to Syrians in 2012, so it is obvious that it has long outlived its temporary justification. Even more ridiculously, the U.S. government granted Haitians TPS in 2010 because of an earthquake (see Legal Information Institute). Obviously, the earthquake is long over. Somalis first received TPS all the way back in 1991, which is insane. The designation of TPS for Ethiopians was more recent, starting in 2022, but DHS determined that the set of economically and politically unstable circumstances that existed four years ago is no longer the same, and therefore that protection was no longer justifiable. After all, such a designation is supposed to be, by definition, temporary, or very brief.

Related: Bessent Protects Refundable Tax Benefits From Illegal Aliens

Democrats love to complain that without TPS holders, multiple industries in multiple states will have practically no employees. This is part of their usual deception that only illegal aliens will take jobs, because lefties simply want to pay less for employees. It is still a difficult job market for many Americans, particularly for blue-collar male workers, who will be competing for many of the jobs that woke employers now give to foreigners like the TPS holders. By insisting that these foreign nationals leave, the Trump administration is opening up thousands of jobs for Americans.

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NPR claimed that 15% of noncitizen healthcare workers are TPS holders, for instance, but 18% of healthcare workers in America are immigrants. This tells us two things. First, Americans are willing to and do take most healthcare jobs. Second, way too many of these jobs are going to noncitizens. The issue is not that without TPS holders, there will be no healthcare workers in some states. The issue is that hospitals, clinics, and home care companies prefer to pay less money and provide worse working conditions to noncitizen workers.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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