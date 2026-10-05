If We Do Not Escape this Prime Minister, We Are Toast

I’ve just looked up the exchange rate between the Canadian and American dollar. We are malingering at 1.62 of the Benjamin. This is the indelible indication of what the “great banker” — the former director of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England where he distinguished himself as an abject incompetent — has done to the nation pretty well mired in Chapter 11.

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My interest in Mark Carney, about whom I’ve written more than a dozen articles for this site and others, has waned for the last year from a dismal bout of boredom. It seemed beneath my pay grade to continue focusing on an endlessly accumulating calamity. But when he was recently spotted at an Oiler-Canuck hockey game remaining seated, smiling, and chatting, during a standing tribute honoring a military veteran, the truth of this man’s appalling fitness for leadership hit squarely home again. The contrast with a respectful Donald Trump was glaring.

This is the man who had naïve and uninformed Canadians posturing as “elbows up” combatants bravely resisting America’s ostensibly economic aggression. The truth was he actually had them dropping their knickers like befuddled toddlers. There was no willingness among the citizenry to understand Trump’s legitimate point that Canadian negotiators had taken American farmers and dairy producers to the cleaners with canopy-high tariffs, an inflation which America should never have permitted.

After Carney kept stalling and finally walked away from the negotiating table, American economic retaliation has been significant, yet Canadians show little consternation at people losing jobs in car plants, liquor stores, steel companies, potash farms, and logging mills — that’s fine, apparently, since we can proceed to show our noble defiance. Meanwhile, there was no cynical, disbelieving response to Carney’s declaration that he was preparing for the U.S. to invade Ontario. Seriously?

Canadians who could not get Trump’s joke about Canada becoming the 51st state — as if Trump would want another reactionary socialist entity in his MAGA America — are perfectly content with Carney turning the country into China’s 23rd province. Obviously, not only are our political structures incrementally approaching the Chinese, but a 5% trading exchange with a distant power is surely preferable to a 78% trading relation with a neighbor. Moreover, an associate membership with the failing, authoritative, and migrant-infested European Union is an excellent toothing-stone to a Communist imperialism. We are propped up by a cruel tyranny on one side and a tottering relic on the other. Who could ask for more?

Up the street a small coffee shop has just gone out of business. A take-out restaurant, where I have frequently ordered out, is now shuttered. My wife is one of the few remaining clients at the once-thriving hair salon in the dreary local mall. This downturn is now commonplace, yet according to the government and its paid henchman the CBC, we are all prospering and upbeat.

Also read: CBC Suspends Jewish Journalist for Daring to Expose Pro-Hamas Protestors

I have only scratched the surface of the blister. I find it very hard to trust a man with three passports, who sat on the Board of Trustees at the World Economic Forum, who served as chair of Brookfield Asset Management Company, which deals in sovereign debt, and who, as prime minister, continues to invest government money in Brookfield sectors, whose Censorship Bill C-9 clamps down on free speech and religious belief (mainly Christian), who authored a politically and economically troubling book (though it is practically unreadable) that spells disaster for the country, and is a solidly entrenched Globalist.

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In short, this is Liberal Canada, a country drastically led, but with all the false enthusiasm of an addictive gambler about to suicide.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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