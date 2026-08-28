Mexicans Plead Guilty to Helping Terrorist Organization From Within the U.S.

Two Mexican nationals have entered guilty pleas for alien smuggling and providing extensive material support — including a weapons pipeline — to a designated foreign terrorist group.

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Maria Del Rosario Navarro-Sanchez is apparently the primary culprit, the orchestrator of a plot to traffic firearms out of the United States and into Mexico on behalf of the deadly foreign terrorist organization Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG). A Department of Justice press release on August 27 stated that the firearms were to be part of the cartel’s operation to traffic narcotics, including methamphetamine, into the USA. Navarro-Sanchez’s co-conspirator, Gustavo Castro-Medina, acknowledged as much.

“The Trump Administration’s designation of CJNG as foreign terrorist organization, along with 19 other cartels and transnational criminal organizations, gives us another powerful tool in our fight against those who place their profits over the lives and wellbeing of others,” said U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons for the Western District of Texas. “The conviction of Navarro Sanchez for providing support to a foreign terrorist organization is one of many to come as we continue to hit these FTOs where they are most vulnerable — their pocketbooks. I am very proud of our Assistant U.S. Attorneys and our law enforcement partners with the Homeland Security Task Force for their work in making this conviction possible.”

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Navarro-Sanchez was fully aware at the time she arranged for the firearms trafficking that CJNG was taking hostages and committing assassinations. Besides the firearms, she also arranged for illegal aliens to enter the United States clandestinely.

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“This is but two more guilty pleas added in DEA’s long and sustained efforts against CJNG and its supporters,” declared Special Agent in Charge Robert Castañeda of the Drug Enforcement Administration El Paso Division. “Charges now carry more weight under CJNG’s designation as a foreign terrorist organization. Anyone seeking to profit from the deaths of Americans, no matter their level of involvement, will be brought to justice.”

One of the individuals whom Navarro-Sanchez smuggled into our country then managed her El Paso stash houses, where she stored narcotics and weapons related to her illegal activities. In 2023, at the height of the Biden border crisis, Navarro-Sanchez was negotiating a deal for 20 AK-47-style weapons and two .50 caliber rifles. But it turned out she was negotiating with undercover agents. Castro-Medina, her intermediary, arranged for a wire transfer of a $3,000 down payment on the $66,000 purchase. Other co-conspirators handed over the rest of the sum in cash and received the weapons before being arrested. Border Patrol caught Castro-Medina smuggling meth.

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CJNG is “a terrorist organization that has destroyed lives and caused death in our great country,” emphasized Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva of the DOJ Criminal Division. “The defendant’s conduct directly threatened the national security of the United States and the well-being of American citizens.” The Trump administration is crushing cartels’ business.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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