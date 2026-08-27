Fairfax County’s Sanctuary Madness Strikes Again

Three of the nine men arrested in a child sex sting operation are illegal aliens with substantial criminal histories, according to the Department of Homeland Security, which spoke to Fox News.

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You can see pictures of the nine suspects below. They include the three individuals whom the Obama administration released into our country and who have been here ever since, apparently free to prey upon American children. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin had the scoop:

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that 3 of the 9 men arrested by police sanctuary Fairfax County, VA in a child sex sting operation are illegal aliens with lengthy criminal histories, including sodomy and solicitation of prostitution of minors, who were caught & released at the… pic.twitter.com/hNft0jqKPf — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) August 27, 2026

All of these men, who thought they had arranged to meet children for sex but who were actually meeting undercover police, are despicable. But because of the information from DHS, Melugin focused on the foreigners. And before you ask, Fairfax County authorities already released the three illegal aliens on very low bonds, because it's more important to let pedos go free than it is to honor ICE detainers.

Wilmer Alexander Aguilar Cruz entered the U.W. near Hidalgo, Texas, back in 2012. He is from El Salvador. His criminal history includes sodomy, threats to burn, solicitation of a child, proposing sex acts, indecent liberties, and extortion. His fellow Salvadoran national, Reyban Leono Sanchez Hernandez, also entered the United States under the Obama administration, though Melugin seems to have made a slight error by listing the year as 2023 (it was likely 2013). Hernandez also has a rap sheet, including solicitation of prostitution from a minor.

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Finally, Melugin did not state where Henry Adalberto Flores Herrera was from, but his track record includes sexual exploitation of a minor, driving under the influence, a traffic offense, and felony solicitation of prostitution from a minor. In all three cases, you will notice that these men have repeatedly committed pedophilic offenses. Sexual offenders can have a high recidivism rate.

DHS told Fox, “These criminal illegal aliens were hand-delivered to Fairfax County communities by President Obama, who, like Sleepy Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, unleashed millions of unvetted illegal aliens into American communities and abused the law to do so.” It added, “Under Governor Spanberger, Virginia has become a hotbed of illegal alien crime.”

As I mentioned earlier, Fairfax County let Cruz, Hernandez, and Herrera go on bonds of $3,000 or $5,000 each just to avoid honoring ICE detainer requests. Fairfax County has repeatedly protected or released illegal alien criminals, even murderers. It is the most prominent sanctuary county in the sanctuary state of Virginia.

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First, Democrats in the Obama administration allowed these men in, even welcomed them in. Then Virginia authorities overlooked their crimes for over a decade. Finally, Fairfax County leftists deliberately set low bonds and released the suspects so they could have the pleasure of flipping off the Trump administration. Democrats are disgusting.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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