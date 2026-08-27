Texas Judge Tells Minnesota No Extradition of ICE Agent for Biased Charges

Violence against federal immigration officers is so terrible in Minnesota precisely because politicians there do everything they can to vilify ICE and encourage rioters. Fortunately, in one case, Texas officials are able to intervene to introduce sanity into a witch hunt.

Advertisement

Here is an amazing piece of advice: If you are an illegal alien and federal officers show up to arrest you, don’t resist arrest, or you are probably going to end up injured or possibly even dead. Illegal aliens have zero right to be in our country, and the fact that Minnesota Democrats are spending so much time and taxpayer money on going after an ICE officer who killed a criminal illegal alien in self-defense is mind-blowing. Meanwhile, illegal alien crime and fraud have long been rampant in Minnesota, with authorities doing nothing meaningful to address the crisis. Gov. Tim Walz (D) actually pardoned a pedophile rapist illegal alien. Talk about having the wrong priorities.

Let’s get one thing clear right up front, a fact that Minnesota Democrats will neither acknowledge nor respect, because they themselves often enforce policies that break this federal law: 18 U.S.C. 111 forbids anyone from resisting, impeding, or interfering with federal immigration officers while in the performance of their duties. Penalties under this act include everything from a fine to one to 20 years in prison, depending on the severity of the assault and whether the person had a deadly weapon at the time. The ICE officer facing state charges says that the illegal alien and fellow criminals attacked officers with a broom handle and snow shovel, and that is why the one officer ended up shooting and killing him. Of course, Democrats emphatically deny this, but they lie about everything. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is waiting on results of an investigation to determine whether the pro-illegal alien prosecutors or the ICE officer are telling the truth.

Advertisement

WSB Radio reported August 26:

A federal judge on Wednesday refused to order Texas to extradite an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer charged with shooting a man and lying about it during the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. wrote in an order that he couldn't prevent a county sheriff from releasing [redacted] Castro or order Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to sign his extradition warrant… Castro is charged in Minnesota with assault and falsely reporting a crime in the Jan. 14 shooting of 24-year-old [criminal illegal alien] Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis.

I removed the officer’s first name not because it isn’t available on multiple websites, but because I don’t think it is right to contribute to doxxing him. There has been an 8,000% increase in death threats and over a 1,300% increase in assaults on ICE.

Recommended: DHS Secretary Says Chinese Parts in Voting Machines Necessitate Audit

Sosa-Celis, incidentally, had a criminal record even beyond illegal entry, which is why ICE was trying to arrest him.

All three of the illegal aliens involved in last night's violent attack on law enforcement were let into our country by the Biden administration.



Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela, previously convicted for driving without a license and arrested for… https://t.co/kpCVQPmirl pic.twitter.com/x8y1h4jvNh — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) January 15, 2026

Advertisement

As an interesting piece of context, Minnesota could lose a congressional seat in the next apportionment due to illegal alien deportations. That could be why Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison — both of whom have been referred to the Justice Department for criminal charges due to their involvement in massive fraud — are so aggressive about defending Sosa-Celis and other illegal aliens.

Below is from the original January statement that the Department of Homeland Security issued after the incident where Sosa-Celis died:

In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject [Sosa-Celis] fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot. The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle. As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick.

The officer initially shot the subject in the leg. Prosecutors now claim the officer also fired into the house where the illegal aliens barricaded themselves, and that was when Sosa-Celis received the deadly injury. Presumably, a forensic investigation will put the lie to that claim.

Advertisement

Hopefully Texas Republicans can see justice delivered in this matter, instead of egregiously rigged injustice in a political witch hunt.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and illegal alien crime. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.