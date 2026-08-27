As Islamic Socialism Rises, a Dem Congressman Says the Real Enemy Is… Christian Nationalism?

Look, I’ll be honest: I don’t know what “Christian Nationalism” actually means.

And the dirty little secret is, neither does anyone else.

Don’t get me wrong: There’s a Wikipedia entry on it. Plus, a Merriam-Webster dictionary definition. And a sitting U.S. congressman just wrote an entire book about it, warning Americans of the gathering storm. (Nancy Pelosi called it “sobering and inspiring.”)

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More on that in a sec.

But other than symbolic gestures — like Christmas trees and crucifixes — how in the world is “Christian Nationalism” manifesting itself in the United States? And if it were, what would its political platform even look like?

By some estimates, there are over 200 different Christian denominations across North America. (And another 35,000 independent or nondenominational churches.)

Do you know why there’s such a variety of churches?

Bingo: There’s also a variety of opinions!

Good luck bringing the top 100 church leaders together and getting ‘em to endorse a political platform in 2026. You kiddin’ me?

Abortion, capital punishment, taxation, border security, and LGBTQ rights: Do you REALLY think there are thousands of different churches — with thousands of different theories of how to be a good Christian — yet a consensus exists on the most divisive political issues of our day?

Sadly, America’s top 100 church leaders probably couldn’t agree on more than a handful of bullet points.

And besides, if “Christian Nationalism” prevailed, how would our lives actually change? Are there any contemporary examples?

Is England a “Christian Nationalist” country? It has an official state religion — the Church of England. (There’s also Saint George’s cross on the English flag.) Elsewhere in Europe, Switzerland, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Austria, and Denmark all levy a “church tax” on their citizens.

Yet in Europe, it certainly doesn’t seem like “Christian Nationalism” is spiking public discord. It appears to be… something else:

Churches across Britain are being torched at a disturbing rate.



These fires are no accident… they are not burning themselves down.



We are witnessing the active destruction of a nation. pic.twitter.com/NelhViCmXG — The British Patriot (@TheBritLad) August 23, 2026

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🚨Paris is Burning — Muslim Riots Demand Sharia Law🚨



🇫🇷JUST IN: France is descending into chaos as Muslim mobs take to the streets, burning everything in sight, chanting “Allah hu Akbar” and “Death to France,” and openly calling for Islamic Law.



This is the direct result of… pic.twitter.com/lhQ9qjnlUE — And We Know©🇺🇸 (@andweknow) May 31, 2026

VIOLEN*CE in BERLIN: “WE WILL TURN BERLIN INTO GAZA"



Riots, burning cars, police in Berlin got injured by young muslim male protesters in 2nd unauthorized pro-Palestinian riot in Berlin



Was it a good idea for Germany to accept all the undocumented immigrants?



Now muslim… pic.twitter.com/vtuoGfHZaG — Lenka White (@white_lenka) October 19, 2023

Christianity and Islam are both Abrahamic religions, but they differ in fundamental ways: Jesus Christ and the first Christians didn’t govern territory; Muhammad and the first Muslims did. (And it was a big territory, too: Up to three million square miles and three million people.)

Coincidentally or predictably, the New Testament is a covenant of faith, not a guidebook of good governance. The kingdom Christ cared most about was the Kingdom of Heaven. That was his focus — and his divine example.

The Quran marches in the opposite direction. It tells the story of Muhammad’s visions, military conquests, and political policies. And since Muhammad was Allah’s final prophet and the greatest man who’s ever lived, Muslims are commanded to follow his example.

Which means, if Muhammad governed a certain way, who are YOU to disagree?

Obviously, you’re wrong!

Islamic socialism is based on the practices of Muhammad and/or the first Muslim leaders, fused with today’s leftist grievances. As an academic paper noted:

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Social justice is the most important message — in addition to the teachings of monotheism — from the earliest teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. Apart from correcting traditional beliefs of polytheism, the Prophet also criticized people's lousy business habits, condemning usury and interest money. On the contrary, he promotes zakat and encourages compassion for others in need and suffering by sharing some of their wealth. The recommendation to support the poor is a command for every Muslim wherever they are. This practice is mandatory and part of the pillars of Islam. A key concept of the Qur'an and Islam is to explain the concept of ummah. Islam aims to build a just community by enforcing the law of God. Islam takes an integrative path in the tension between 'individual' and 'communal/shared' priorities. In ummah, there is no society without individuals, and there are no individuals without society. The Prophet Muhammad did not know socialism as understood today, but he implemented socialist principles, minus class struggle and conflict. [emphasis added]

Two parts Islam, one part Marxist class warfare against the “infidels” — and voilà: Islamic socialism.

It was a very smooth transition.

And we know it was a smooth transition because there are so many Islamic socialist countries. Historically and today, it was tried in Algeria, Egypt, Libya, Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan, Sudan, and more. As tens of millions of Muslim immigrants relocate to Europe and North America, they’re taking this philosophy with them.

Including large swaths of the United States.

The stunning success of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) is the biggest political story since MAGA. And in an increasing number of high-profile races, it’s socialism fused with Islam.

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Rashida Tlaib in Michigan. Ilhan Omar in Minnesota. Zohran Mamdani in New York. Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan. Aisha Wahab in California. Shahana Hanif in New York.

Plus their propagandist, a Muslim socialist named Hasan Piker.

Meanwhile, where the heck are the “Christian Nationalist” leaders? Anyone know?

‘Cause I’m looking everywhere on Capitol Hill for ‘em, and they simply don’t exist. Can’t find one anywhere.

Is it supposed to be President Donald Trump?

You know — that “Christian Nationalist” leader with a Jewish daughter, Jewish grandchildren, and whose vice president has a Hindu wife?

Fun fact: Over the last 25 years, 80 or so Americans have died from bear and shark attacks.

And during the same 25 years, over 3,000 American citizens have died from Islamic terrorist attacks, including 9/11, the Fort Hood massacre, the Orlando Nightclub shootings, the San Bernardino attacks, the New York City truck attack, the Chattanooga Military Center shootings, the Boston Marathon bombing, and the Oct. 7 terrorism in Israel.

Which means, it’s no more “Islamophobic” to fear Islamic terrorism than it’s shark-phobic or bear-phobic to fear being eaten alive. (In fact, you’re nearly 40 times more likely to die from Islamic terrorism than be devoured by Jaws or Gentle Ben!)

This matters because 25% of “very liberal” voters believe violence is justified to achieve political goals, compared to just 3% of “very conservative” voters. The nexus of ideology and violence is obvious.

So listen closely to this chilling warning from Rep. Jared Huffman (D-Calif.):

This Islamic socialist movement that I had seen growing so much stronger and more militant during my time in Congress erupted in plain view. I truly believed 9/11 would be the wake-up call our country needed to confront this movement to understand it and to hold it to account. Unfortunately, the country went back to sleep and many of my own colleagues who the mob wanted to kill that day didn’t even seem to notice the religious elements of the group that was trying to kill them.

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Sounds pretty good, right? Way to go, Huffman!

Shame on us for forgetting 9/11!

Except I switched around a few of his phrases. Here’s what he actually said in an interview with The Guardian:

This Christian nationalist movement that I had seen growing so much stronger and more militant during my time in Congress erupted in plain view. I truly believed January 6 would be the wake-up call our country needed to confront this movement to understand it and to hold it to account. Unfortunately, the country went back to sleep and many of my own colleagues who the mob wanted to kill that day didn’t even seem to notice the religious elements of the group that was trying to kill them.

Hence, the release of his new book, No Prophets: The Fight to Save Democracy from Christian Nationalism. It was released on Aug. 18, was prominently featured in The New York Times, and already has 16 customer reviews. (So clearly, it’s gonna make a mint.)

According to Huffman, the embodiment of this “Christian Nationalist” anti-American threat is… Pete Hegseth?

Sure, why not:

The ultimate Theobro is Pete Hegseth, Trump’s self-styled “secretary of war”, whose body is adorned with Crusader tattoos — including “Deus vult” (God wills it) and the Jerusalem cross — and who hosts a workday “Secretary of Defense Christian Prayer & Worship Service” in the Pentagon auditorium, broadcast live on internal networks. Huffman comments: “The nicest thing I can say about Pete Hegseth is to thank him for his lack of subtlety. He is so cartoonish in his Christian nationalism that he provides a great case study. “If anybody wants to know what Christian nationalism looks like in its most strident militant form, he embodies it literally in the tattoos on his own body but certainly in the rampant proselytising that he does and these overt power plays to institutionalise his version of Christianity in Pentagon prayer services once a month with radical hate preachers brought in as honoured guests.”

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(Weirdly, there’s no record of Huffman ever complaining about Graham Platner’s Nazi tattoos.)

Huffman continued:

We need to reckon with our Christian privilege problem, our Bible-sized blind spot when it comes to just speaking without fear or favour about this movement that poses as Christian. We’ve got to get more comfortable working across different faith perspectives in a pro-democracy coalition.

“Posing as Christian” is an interesting word choice for an atheist congressman. (I guess he knows a real Christian when he sees one.)

By the way, have you ever seen a Bible before?

Spoiler alert: They’re not that big. (A “Bible-sized blind spot” would actually be pretty small.)

Yet what ties this torrid tale together are the last two paragraphs in The Guardian’s story.

Here’s the next-to-last paragraph:

But [Huffman] also offers a warning from history: “I am thinking a lot these days about the final unraveling of the Weimar Republic in the early 1930s. From what I have read and studied about that, Hitler and his National Socialist party were a small minority that could easily have been stopped right up to the end had the centrist parties and the left been able to overcome their differences and work together.

Gee, where do you think Huffman is going with this? After all, he just referenced the National SOCIALIST party!

It’s obvious, right?

Welp:

They couldn’t do it, and so they left the lane wide open for Hitler to become chancellor, and the rest is a very grim part of our history. That’s absolutely how the United States could unravel and evolve into fascism — and Christo-fascism in our case.

D’oh! He came so close to sticking the landing!

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The problem isn’t “Christian Nationalism,” Jared. It’s Islamic socialism.

One Last Thing: 2026 will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the future of our country teeters in the balance.

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