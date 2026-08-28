Leading CDC Researcher Investigating Autism-Vaccine Link to Plead Guilty to Fraud

Former CDC scientist Poul Thorsen, best known for allegedly debunking the link between vaccines and autism — findings that recent developments must call into question — is reportedly prepared to plead guilty next week to multiple felonies related to his work and the fraud he allegedly committed with CDC grant funds.

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Via The Defender (emphasis added):

A former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) scientist who played a crucial role in research rebutting any link between vaccines and autism is expected to plead guilty next week to wire fraud and money laundering. Poul Thorsen, 65, is finalizing a plea deal with prosecutors relating to charges stemming from a 2011 federal indictment, Nathan Kitchens, assistant U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia, told The Defender. Thorsen, who began working for the CDC in the late 1990s, faces two counts of wire fraud and nine counts of money laundering related to over $1 million in CDC grant money. The funds were earmarked for autism and public health research, but Thorsen allegedly used them to buy a home, two cars and a motorcycle.

Related: MASSIVE Academic, Scientific Fraud Exposed

While the current charges relate to the financial aspect of the research, Thorsen’s colleagues and critics like Dr. Vibeke Manniche contend that all of Thorsen’s scientific findings now necessarily fall under heightened scrutiny.

If he’s willing to cook the financial books, in other words, why wouldn’t he be willing to cook the scientific ones, particularly given CDC’s clear interest in disproving any link between autism and vaccines, which Thorsen purported to provide?

Related: SHOCKER: Bill Gates Met With Trump, Pressured Him Not to Investigate Vaccine Safety

Continuing:

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[James] Grundvig, who wrote “Master Manipulator: The Explosive True Story of Fraud, Embezzlement, and Government Betrayal at the CDC,” which focused on the Thorsen case, praised U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for extraditing Thorsen “in record speed.” He said Thorsen likely understands that the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice have “all the goods” to prosecute him. “I guess Thorsen’s realizing, since he’s in American jail already and has no chance for bail, he might as well make a plea deal,” Grundvig said… Danish independent vaccine safety researcher Vibeke Manniche, M.D., Ph.D., said some of the federal funds Thorsen is said to have misused may have been intended for vaccine-autism studies. Manniche said the guilty plea calls Thorsen’s research into question. “An obvious question is whether he also has been cheating with data to achieve the results he sought,” Manniche said. “That we don’t know. A good rule in gold-standard science is replication, and it would be wise, for so many reasons, to replicate his work,” independently of the institutions Thorsen had been affiliated with. Grundvig noted that the Thorsen indictment included unnamed co-conspirators, suggesting that the investigation may implicate more people — and also the controversial autism research that Thorsen helped publish in 2002 and 2003 that was cited as proof of no link between vaccines and autism.

Related: Report: The Science™ Hid Data That Fluoride Lowers IQ

Did you know?

Dr. Marcus Zervos of Henry Ford Health ran a massive study of health outcome disparities between vaccinated and unvaccinated children.

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What he found was a 2.5-times increased risk of chronic health conditions in vaccinated children compared to unvaccinated ones.

The study, although methodologically sound, was never published and only came to light after sleuths unearthed it and slipped it to Sen. Ron Johnson, who thankfully took it public.

From “Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study” (emphasis added):

Henry Ford Health System (HFHS) is a large, vertically integrated healthcare system, offering primary, pediatric, acute, and specialty services in Metropolitan Detroit, with 4.2 million ambulatory care visits annually. The Health Alliance Plan (HAP), a non-profit health maintenance organization (HMO) and subsidiary of HFHS, has approximately 570,000 enrolled members… This retrospective study evaluated health outcomes of a consecutive cohort of children born between 2000 and 2016 and enrolled in HAP… Data sources for this study included medical, clinical and payer records from HFHS and HAP, supplemented with data from the State of Michigan immunization registry. Data tables included encounters (outpatient and emergency), hospitalizations, diagnoses, procedures and billing data on all services. Vaccinations evaluated included all vaccines on the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) Recommended Child and Adolescent Immunization Schedule (Vaccine Schedule)… In contrast to our expectations, we found that exposure to vaccination was independently associated with an overall 2.5-fold increase in the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, when compared to children unexposed to vaccination. This association was primarily driven by increased risk for asthma, atopy, eczema, autoimmune disease and neurodevelopmental disorders. Overall, our findings suggest that in certain children exposure to vaccination may increase the likelihood of developing a chronic health condition, particularly for one of these disorders.

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Why on Earth would that completed study sit shelved for years, never to see the light of day?

Let the doctor explain in his own words on hidden camera: “Publishing something like that, I might as well retire. I’d be finished.”

Dr. Marcus Zervos admits he'd "be finished" if he ever published the data from HIS OWN study showing 2.5x increased risk of chronic illness in vaxxed kids vs. unvaxxed kids pic.twitter.com/vlsqUURiKm — Armageddon Prose (@ArmageddonProse) October 27, 2025

He’d be “finished” if he published the findings of his own study?

What an odd thing to say.

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