Fox Reporter Has Horrifying List of New York Dems’ Sanctuary City Crimes

Commie Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City and lover of terrorism, is calling to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a serial felon illegal alien violently attacked officers and received a non-lethal gunshot wound. A Fox News correspondent responded with a devastating list of crimes which New York Democrats could have prevented by not having sanctuary policies.

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As a matter of fact, Mamdani also showed indifference to the very recent stabbing of a New York Police Department detective by two illegal aliens who were robbing the detective. Apparently it only matters when the person injured is a gang-tied criminal foreigner who has committed assault, grand larceny, and robbery, among other crimes, besides trying to ram officers with his vehicle at the time of his arrest while his kid was with him.

On October 8, at approximately 4:00 PM ET, ICE officers were conducting a targeted enforcement operation in the Bronx, New York, to arrest a criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic with a prior criminal conviction for grand larceny, and multiple prior arrests for assault, robbery, possession of drugs, and weapons possession. He has associations to the Trinitarios gang, the same gang who brutally shot a CBP officer last year. This criminal illegal alien was arrested by the NYPD on December 7, 2023, but was released into the community a few days later by reckless Democrat sanctuary policies that put American lives at risk. During the incident, an ICE officer discharged his weapon and the criminal illegal alien was injured. ICE officers immediately rendered aid. The individual is alive and at a local hospital. The FBI and HSI are on the scene. The incident remains under investigation. More information will be shared as it becomes available. When dangerous illegal aliens are released back onto the streets by radical sanctuary politicians, our officers are forced to make arrests at large in the community in unpredictable and dangerous environments. Our officers should not have to risk their lives, and innocent Americans should not have to face unnecessary danger, because sanctuary politicians refuse to cooperate with federal law enforcement. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 9, 2026

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin rattled off a number of New York sanctuary failures he remembers covering. “Venezuelan illegal alien arrested by NYPD, immediately released, then the city pays for his ‘humanitarian’ flight to GA where he murders Laken Riley,” was the first and most infamous example. Jose Ibarra ultimately received a sentence of life in prison for sexually assaulting and murdering the young nursing student.

Melugin next mentioned the case I already referenced above of two Dominican illegal aliens, Sneider Mejia Bautista and Dangelo Rafael Jean Caraballo, who committed crime after crime and kept securing release back onto the streets. In Bautista’s case, there was an ICE detainer request for him which N.Y.C. lefties ignored. The illegal aliens stabbed and robbed an NYPD detective.

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"We have leveled 14,766 detainers for the state of New York, that means individuals that are locked up that have extensive criminal backgrounds, that the state of New York has in custody...Silence, absolute silence is what we’ve got from New York off of those detainers." @SecMullinDHS — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 9, 2026





Melugin then referred to the illegal aliens who ambushed an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer and his girlfriend in Fort Washington Park and shot the officer. Melugin noted that these illegal aliens also had lengthy rap sheets.

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He continued:

- Dominican illegal alien felon released by NYPD with ICE detainer ignored shot by ICE in Bronx after they allege he tried to ram them while boxed in. - Mexican illegal alien arrested and convicted for robbing and raping the corpse of a deceased man on NYC subway. - Guatemalan illegal alien arrested for murdering a woman on NYC subway by setting her on fire & burning her alive while she was sleeping. - Illegal alien teen mob arrested for beating of NYPD officers in Times Square.

And these are just the cases that Melugin happened to remember off the top of his head.