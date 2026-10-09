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Fox Reporter Has Horrifying List of New York Dems’ Sanctuary City Crimes

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 09, 2026 6:21 PM
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Fox Reporter Has Horrifying List of New York Dems’ Sanctuary City Crimes
AP Photo/Adam Gray, Pool

Commie Zohran Mamdani, mayor of New York City and lover of terrorism, is calling to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) after a serial felon illegal alien violently attacked officers and received a non-lethal gunshot wound. A Fox News correspondent responded with a devastating list of crimes which New York Democrats could have prevented by not having sanctuary policies.

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As a matter of fact, Mamdani also showed indifference to the very recent stabbing of a New York Police Department detective by two illegal aliens who were robbing the detective. Apparently it only matters when the person injured is a gang-tied criminal foreigner who has committed assault, grand larceny, and robbery, among other crimes, besides trying to ram officers with his vehicle at the time of his arrest while his kid was with him.

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Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin rattled off a number of New York sanctuary failures he remembers covering. “Venezuelan illegal alien arrested by NYPD, immediately released, then the city pays for his ‘humanitarian’ flight to GA where he murders Laken Riley,” was the first and most infamous example. Jose Ibarra ultimately received a sentence of life in prison for sexually assaulting and murdering the young nursing student.

Melugin next mentioned the case I already referenced above of two Dominican illegal aliens, Sneider Mejia Bautista and Dangelo Rafael Jean Caraballo, who committed crime after crime and kept securing release back onto the streets. In Bautista’s case, there was an ICE detainer request for him which N.Y.C. lefties ignored. The illegal aliens stabbed and robbed an NYPD detective.

Read Also: El-Sayed’s Sister-in-Law Was on the Terror Watchlist in 2016


Melugin then referred to the illegal aliens who ambushed an off-duty Customs and Border Protection officer and his girlfriend in Fort Washington Park and shot the officer. Melugin noted that these illegal aliens also had lengthy rap sheets. 

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He continued:

- Dominican illegal alien felon released by NYPD with ICE detainer ignored shot by ICE in Bronx after they allege he tried to ram them while boxed in. 

- Mexican illegal alien arrested and convicted for robbing and raping the corpse of a deceased man on NYC subway. 

- Guatemalan illegal alien arrested for murdering a woman on NYC subway by setting her on fire & burning her alive while she was sleeping. 

- Illegal alien teen mob arrested for beating of NYPD officers in Times Square.

And these are just the cases that Melugin happened to remember off the top of his head.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and illegal alien crime, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NEW YORK | SANCTUARY CITIES

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