El-Sayed’s Sister-in-Law Was on the Terror Watchlist in 2016

The string of terrorist affiliates related to Michigan Senate Democrat candidate Abdul El-Sayed just goes on and on.

Video went viral on Monday showing El-Sayed claiming dual citizenship in Egypt and reminiscing about his summers in that Islamic, sharia-compliant country. That helps illuminate why he and so many of his relatives are directly connected to literal Islamic terrorist groups. El-Sayed might claim that he prefers a country with less dictatorship than Egypt now, but all of his associates and defense of jihadis indicate that he’s lying. No matter how much he might enjoy the benefits of American capitalism and republicanism, he is trying to import sharia here.

Advertisement

The latest revelations are not about El-Sayed’s immediate family, but about his sister-in-law. Previous reports have already linked his mother and his father-in-law to jihad groups. Now The Federalist has unearthed documentation about Sarah Jukaku, sister to El-Sayed’s wife. Apparently the Obama administration put Jukaku on the terrorist watchlist, which is particularly ironic since Barack Obama is set to campaign with El-Sayed this month.

Read Also: Hamas Member Raised Millions From U.S. Donors, Bragged About New York Network

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a front group for genocidal terrorist group Hamas, brought two different lawsuits that involved Jukaku.

One suit sought an injunction removing the plaintiffs from the database and a declaratory judgment that their Fifth Amendment rights had been violated. The other was a class action lawsuit the plaintiffs filed to obtain compensatory damages and recover legal fees from the government. Jukaku appeared in a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) press conference announcing the suits. Texas and Florida recently designated CAIR a terrorist organization.

Apparently, at that time even the Obama administration recognized CAIR’s danger. It is high time for the Trump administration to kick this evil organization out of America. CAIR pours a lot of resources and money into our elections in order to ensure that pro-jihad politicians take office.

It is my honor and privilege to announce that President @BarackObama is joining us on the trail in Detroit on Saturday, October 24. Get. Ready. https://t.co/lEXRlxnu7P — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 5, 2026

In Jukaku’s case, she earned the designation that triggers extra security at airports and whined to the Department of Homeland Security that this was purely due to racism and religious discrimination. Because, as we know, Muslims who work for terrorist front groups should never be seen as potential terrorists.

Neither DHS nor the FBI would tell The Federalist for certain if the government ever actually removed Jukaku from the watchlist. The suits involving CAIR eventually failed in the courts. But can I just comment on how crazy it is that you can literally be on a federal terror watchlist and still travel around the country and live here?

El-Sayed has yet to disavow his mother for working with Osama bin Laden’s affiliate or his campaign surrogate Hasan Piker, who thinks America deserved 9/11 and that it doesn’t matter if there were sexual atrocities on October 7 in Israel. His father-in-law, Tayeb Jukaku, who’s also in CAIR (among other suspicious organizations), donated to El-Sayed’s campaign. In short, we can certainly criticize El-Sayed for what his friends and family say and do because he gives every indication that he empathizes with them.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.