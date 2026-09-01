DHS Arrests More Than 2,000 Illegal Aliens in New York ‘Operation Rotten Apple’

In the aptly named “Operation Rotten Apple,” Department of Homeland Security arrested thousands of illegal aliens in sanctuary New York, including some of the most dangerous and despicable criminals.

Advertisement

Drug traffickers, kidnappers, rapists, and murderers are among the 2,197 foreign lawbreakers now in DHS custody despite both state and city politicians in New York trying to protect the criminals. That exact number of arrestees came from the New York Post, while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin simply said on X that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had nabbed over 2,100 aliens.

Operation Rotten Apple lasted from July 27 to August 29, Mullin explained in a post on X on Tuesday. During the operation, ICE rounded up ruffians “including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and violent assailants." Mullin said, "We removed these public safety threats with ZERO help from Socialist Mayor Mamdani and Governor Hochul.”

Zohran Mamdani and Kathy Hochul have both boasted about their sanctuary policies to protect illegal aliens and their efforts to interfere with local police-ICE cooperation. Yet it is in direct violation of federal law to harbor or conceal illegal aliens from federal authorities (see 8 U.S. Code § 1324).

Mullin added, “The brave men and women of ICE made New York safer—doing what sanctuary politicians refuse to do. If you are here illegally, we will hunt you down and you will be deported.” At a press conference, he also said of the bloodthirsty and predatory arrestees, “I believe there is a special place in hell for those individuals.” And Operation Rotten Apple “did what sanctuary politicians in New York City and the state of New York refuse to do: made the Empire State safer.”

Advertisement

Related: Virginia Authorities Release Convicted Illegal Alien Assaulter; ICE Nabs Him

Asked about whether he would be willing to send more agents to New York City if necessary, Mullin replied, “Absolutely.” He confirmed that DHS would send as many officers as it possibly could spare to arrest all the illegal aliens whom Democrat politicians refuse to deal with.

The New York Post shared the following examples from the Operation Rotten Apple arrestees:

Those arrested included Bogdan Detrovich Gren, a Ukrainian national in the US illegally with convictions for murder, kidnapping, abduction resulting in death and criminal possession of a weapon, according to DHS. Andreas Bernal Chiquito, an illegal migrant from Colombia who also was caught, has past arrests for sexual conduct against a child and injuring a child under age 17. Also taken into custody was Palvinder Singh, an illegal migrant from India who was convicted of rape in Germany, and Carlos Mendez-Acosta, a Venezuelan migrant convicted of rape, according to the feds.

Democrat activists are pretending that ICE officers are the bad guys. But the Post explained that, according to DHS estimates, around 13,000 illegal alien criminals secured release back onto the streets of New York thanks to idiotic sanctuary policies.

Advertisement

This is why the illegal aliens often have rap sheets as long as a socialist bread line. Democrat authorities release the intruders over and over, no matter what heinous crimes they commit. That ensures more victims and more crimes.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

Help us fight back against anti-American propaganda and illegal alien crime. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.