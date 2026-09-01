Trump Confirms ‘Large and Powerful’ Strikes Near Hormuz Strait

U.S. Central Command conducted more strikes Tuesday on Iranian regime targets as the two sides continue to trade retaliatory attacks.

At around 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social, “The United States is, as we speak, striking Iranian Targets near the Strait of Hormuz.” Over the weekend, the U.S. military targeted missile launchers on Larak Island, so on Monday, the Iranians launched strikes on American troops in the Middle East. That was what provoked the Tuesday response.

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"U.S. forces in Jordan are under missile attack."



FOX News' @TreyYingst reports Iran is attacking U.S. bases in Jordan in response to American strikes on Iranian missile launchers on Larak Island.



"There are efforts underway to shoot down this incoming fire," Yingst reports, as… pic.twitter.com/mTh23RgmbK — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 30, 2026

Trump boasted about the latest U.S. effort, “The strikes are large and powerful, and in retaliation for the Iranians’ failed attempt at adding sea mines to the Strait, which currently has no mines (They have been completely removed or detonated!), and the Iranians shooting eight missiles, all successfully knocked down, at our Military Base in Jordan.”

Several Americans died over the summer after an Iranian strike in Jordan: U.S. Army Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, and Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad. The ayatollahs were certainly hoping for more casualties this week.

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The president once again hinted he is thinking about eliminating the murderous mullahs. “If the failed Nation of Iran retaliates for this very justified attack, they will be hit again at a much harder and higher level, but it will not be the biggest attack of them all, that is waiting in the wings and, when it is over, there will be very little left of the Islamic Republic of Iran!” Trump ended.

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These strikes also come after Trump confirmed that the Iranian regime had massacred 100,000 of its own people for daring to protest domestic tyranny. The mullahs continue to execute freedom protesters, besides firing upon civilians and troops across neighboring nations.

Even before Trump’s statement, CENTCOM had already announced strikes:

Today at 12 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began striking Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets in Iran. The strikes follow recent attempted attacks by the IRGC against commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and against American service members deployed to the region. — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 1, 2026

Personally, I wish Donald Trump would pull out all the stops and eliminate the rest of the Iranian terrorist leadership. It would save a great deal of time, equipment, and lives. This cycle of one side firing and then the other side firing, and nothing conclusive happening, must not go on forever, and indeed cannot go on forever.

Trump hinted that he was considering this ultimate solution when he discussed the biggest strike of all, and it would be better if it occurred well before the midterms. Besides, who wouldn’t rather see the “Death to America” terrorists receive their well-deserved end sooner rather than later?

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Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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