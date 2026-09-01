Keir Starmer’s Exit From Parliament Makes His Mockery of Rishi Sunak Look Even Worse

That didn’t take long. Former UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer has resigned from Parliament altogether.

Starmer resigned as prime minister and head of the Labour Party in July. Andy Burnham replaced him in both roles after all the other challengers merely stepped out of the way and let Burnham, who had only been in Parliament for a couple of weeks, waltz right into No. 10 Downing Street.

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He issued a statement:

I will now focus on other things and that will be international affairs including defence, security, trade and technology in a fast-changing world. I will also continue, as I have done for a long time now with others, work on combating violence against women and girls; that is an issue that matters to me hugely. It’s work I started before I became an MP and it’s work I’m keen to continue after I’m an MP. So international affairs on the one hand, and continuing my work on violence against women and girls on the other.

It’s worth pointing out that he wants to “work on combating violence against women and girls” when you think about the unchecked Muslim immigration that his party has allowed into Britain and what those men have done to British women and girls. The Spectator’s gossip columnist Steerpike also thought that the commitment to protecting women and girls was “interesting given that he cannot even define what they are.”

Starmer’s resignation will trigger a special election to fill his seat. Steerpike notes that “Given the demographics of his constituency, there is every chance that successor could be a Green [Party member] or a deranged Gaza-obsessed independent.”

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Steerpike is old enough to remember that Starmer poked fun at his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, by suggesting that Sunak would leave Parliament not long after losing the 2024 general election:

Labour MPs, including the former party leader himself, spent ample time whinging that Rishi Sunak would abandon parliament after losing the general election. Indeed in May 2024 condescending Keir cackled in the Commons: ‘At his mansion in Richmond, (Rishi) can enjoy a brand-new Labour Mayor of North Yorkshire. At his pad in Kensington, he can celebrate a historic third term for the Mayor of London. Now that he, too, can enjoy the benefits of this changed Labour party, is he really still in such a hurry to get back to California?’

Sunak lost the July 4, 2024, general election and stepped down as leader of the Conservative Party in November of that year. Unlike Starmer, Sunak remained in Parliament, content to stay on the backbenches.

Related: With His Resignation, Keir Starmer Reveals How Much Labour Resembles American Democrats



It’s an interesting contrast. Sunak lost the general election and realized that it was time to leave his leadership role, but he stuck around on the backbenches, and the Conservative Party may be better off under Kemi Badenoch for it. Starmer won a landslide — albeit a shaky one — lasted two years, promised to serve until 2029, then quit the Commons six weeks after leaving No. 10.

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The same people who spent 2024 sneering that Sunak would flee to California are watching their man trigger a by-election in a safe London seat rather than sit on the backbenches he said he’d occupy. It’s hardly any wonder why people on both sides of the aisle in the UK can’t take Starmer seriously.

Aren’t we glad we’re not colonists anymore?

Britain gave the world Keir Starmer, a prime minister who mocked his predecessor for supposedly planning to flee Parliament — then turned around and did the fleeing himself. Sometimes independence really is the gift that keeps on giving.

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