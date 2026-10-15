DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

October 7 Mastermind’s 10-Year-Old Wanted to ‘Shoot Jews’

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 15, 2026 3:17 PM
Advertisement
October 7 Mastermind’s 10-Year-Old Wanted to ‘Shoot Jews’
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

Israel eliminated October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, but terrifyingly, his jihad lives on through the ever-growing number of children in Gaza who aspire to be the next generation of terrorists. That includes Sinwar’s own son.

Advertisement

Yahya Sinwar not only planned to hit hundreds of Israeli communities in the October 7 operation, but he also foresaw that his massacre could grow so great that Israel might consider dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza, which he considered a fair trade-off. The Palestinians do not value individual lives, even the lives of their own children. Ironically, Israeli forces ultimately showed great restraint in responding to the massacre, highlighting the profound ideological difference between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to attempt to educate Westerners about the reality of child indoctrination and exploitation in Gaza. This is incredibly important to keep in mind because when Hamas accuses Israel of killing children, it almost always is either making nonsense up or referring to youthful terrorists as civilian children.

Sinwar’s young son even drew images of tanks and missiles on his message to his father. No doubt daddy was very proud.

Related: Iran Executes More Young Heroes — So Can We Obliterate This Regime, Please?

Recommended
If This Is True About Susie Wiles, It's Not Good News Matt Margolis Ukraine ‘Turns on’ Trump — and Zelensky Just FAILED His Churchill Moment Scott Pinsker
Advertisement

Something most Americans either will not or do not understand is that in Gaza and Palestinian Authority-controlled parts of Judea and Samaria, even the little children are marching around play-acting at being terrorists and fantasizing about a career in Jihad. 

When modern Westerners read passages of the Bible where God tells the Jews to eliminate every last living being in an evil pagan city (1 Samuel 15:3, Joshua 11:14), we are horrified because we don’t want to acknowledge the reality of such pervasive indoctrination as we see in Gaza. As always, God understands human nature better than we do.

Advertisement

Americans and other Westerners keep thinking that if we just give enough land and money to the Palestinians, they will stop being terrorists. Fifty Muslim nations have not satisfied the Muslims; why should one more city or another million dollars do so? In fact, whenever they get more international aid, the Palestinians just build more terror infrastructure.

Don’t be surprised if none of the mainstream media outlets in America cover the letter from Sinwar’s son.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and Islamism, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics GAZA | HAMAS | ISRAEL | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

If This Is True About Susie Wiles, It's Not Good News

If This Is True About Susie Wiles, It's Not Good News

Matt Margolis
Ukraine ‘Turns on’ Trump — and Zelensky Just FAILED His Churchill Moment

Ukraine ‘Turns on’ Trump — and Zelensky Just FAILED His Churchill Moment

Scott Pinsker
So Long, and Thanks for All the Learing Centers

So Long, and Thanks for All the Learing Centers

Stephen Green

Trending on PJ Media Videos