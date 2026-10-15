October 7 Mastermind’s 10-Year-Old Wanted to ‘Shoot Jews’

Israel eliminated October 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar, but terrifyingly, his jihad lives on through the ever-growing number of children in Gaza who aspire to be the next generation of terrorists. That includes Sinwar’s own son.

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Yahya Sinwar not only planned to hit hundreds of Israeli communities in the October 7 operation, but he also foresaw that his massacre could grow so great that Israel might consider dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza, which he considered a fair trade-off. The Palestinians do not value individual lives, even the lives of their own children. Ironically, Israeli forces ultimately showed great restraint in responding to the massacre, highlighting the profound ideological difference between Israelis and Palestinians.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) continue to attempt to educate Westerners about the reality of child indoctrination and exploitation in Gaza. This is incredibly important to keep in mind because when Hamas accuses Israel of killing children, it almost always is either making nonsense up or referring to youthful terrorists as civilian children.

‼️ EXPOSED: A LETTER WRITTEN BY YAHYA SINWAR’S 10 YEAR OLD SON “I want to hold a Kalashnikov and shoot Jews.” In a letter to his father, Ibrahim wrote that he makes “guns, tanks, and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard” in his spare time and expressed his desire to shoot Jews. The letter, accompanied by drawings of weapons, tanks and missiles, reflects how Hamas’ ideology of hatred and violence impacts the younger generation in Gaza. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2026

Sinwar’s young son even drew images of tanks and missiles on his message to his father. No doubt daddy was very proud.

Related: Iran Executes More Young Heroes — So Can We Obliterate This Regime, Please?

Meet Hitler - the Palestinian school principal Why would a Palestinian be named Hitler by his parents? Probably the same reason another would be called Eichmann. 🧵Full thread 👇 https://t.co/r7l7FywTkt — Palestinian Media Watch (@palwatch) July 9, 2026

Boy taught to shoot at Jews - "the enemy" - in special Ramadan series, "Children of the Village Chief," broadcast on PA TV about Arab village More here: https://t.co/kcKa6x04xB https://t.co/5f7ObgMH4a — Palestinian Media Watch (@palwatch) May 27, 2019

Something most Americans either will not or do not understand is that in Gaza and Palestinian Authority-controlled parts of Judea and Samaria, even the little children are marching around play-acting at being terrorists and fantasizing about a career in Jihad.

"Hunt down the Jews and kill them." A video circulating from Gaza appears to show children chanting those words, drawing renewed attention to the issue of Islamist extremist indoctrination. Children in Gaza are exposed from a young age to messages that glorify violence and "martyrdom," all being taught to them by Hamas-run youth programs, militant summer camps, and educational materials. https://t.co/8PQmsbGsz4 — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) July 26, 2026

When modern Westerners read passages of the Bible where God tells the Jews to eliminate every last living being in an evil pagan city (1 Samuel 15:3, Joshua 11:14), we are horrified because we don’t want to acknowledge the reality of such pervasive indoctrination as we see in Gaza. As always, God understands human nature better than we do.

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Palestinian children: “Stabbing Jews brings dignity to the Palestinians. We have to stab the Jews. They teach us that Jews are terrorists. I am ready to stab a jew and drive a car over them. I am ready to join ISIS.” https://t.co/J9CbPzge0K — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) February 16, 2026

Americans and other Westerners keep thinking that if we just give enough land and money to the Palestinians, they will stop being terrorists. Fifty Muslim nations have not satisfied the Muslims; why should one more city or another million dollars do so? In fact, whenever they get more international aid, the Palestinians just build more terror infrastructure.

4 MONTHS OF OPERATIONS IN NORTHERN GAZA: 🔴100+ terrorists were eliminated, including terrorists who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre 🎯~8km of underground terror tunnels were neutralized 💥Numerous terrorist infrastructure sites were dismantled https://t.co/acmCCETwkn — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 14, 2026

Don’t be surprised if none of the mainstream media outlets in America cover the letter from Sinwar’s son.