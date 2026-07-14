Letter Shows Hamas Committed Oct. 7 While Believing Nuclear War Would Result

A newly revealed document reportedly shows that Hamas leaders expected to trigger nuclear war with the Oct. 7, 2023, atrocities, and yet they decided that was a fair trade-off for potentially destroying Israel. Don’t expect any of the wokies who screamed about supposed genocide in Gaza to care about this information.

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Commentator Eyal Yakoby is correct: Islamic Jihadis do worship death.

Sinwar thought Israel would nuke Gaza in response to October 7th and went through with the massacre.



These people worship death. pic.twitter.com/VeygsRwKsB — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 14, 2026

But remember that in Islamic sacred texts, rape, torture, and murder of non-Muslims are not only praiseworthy, but they are a shortcut to paradise. That's the reality behind the endless jihad against Israel, and behind the massacre of whole families and the destruction of entire villages on Oct. 7.

The Amit Terrorism and Intelligence Research Institute on Monday released a document from since-eliminated Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar that Israeli authorities reportedly obtained during operations in Gaza. It was from August 2022, more than a year before the Oct. 7 atrocities, but while Hamas leaders were already planning it.

“The enemy will not hesitate to use all the means and weapons at its disposal, not only through attack but also by other means,” Sinwar coolly speculated. “It may even use a nuclear bomb. But first, it will be surprised by the attack and descend into chaos.”

This illustrates two truths about the Israeli-Hamas conflict that Westerners refused to acknowledge. Firstly, Islamic jihadis are so brainwashed in their cultish religion that they really prefer not only death but the annihilation of their people to peace. Secondly, Sinwar willfully misunderstands Israel, which in fact spent much of the post-Oct. 7 conflict facilitating aid into Gaza and endangering its own soldiers to avoid "civilian" casualties. Unsurprisingly, in order to keep his hatred of Jews at the boiling point, Sinwar not only lied to his followers, but he also lied to himself.

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"It has been more than two hundred and nineteen thousand, one hundred and fifty minutes since I last spoke with my daughter Agam.



Yes, I’m counting the minutes. Not the hours, not the days, not the weeks or months. Minute-by-minute, my mind and body are in constant, excruciating… pic.twitter.com/S99JaZJ3YT — Israel ישראל (@Israel) March 13, 2024

For our VIPs: See the Contrast: Iranian Media Gloats Over Graham’s Death, Mourns Qatari Emir’s Death

This year, Israel released a report documenting the widespread use of sexual torture and rape both on and after Oct. 7 by Hamas and other jihadis. Not only were the sexual crimes ubiquitous during the initial attack, but Hamas members also repeatedly sexually assaulted both male and female captives in Gaza, and possibly also the child captives. And never forget that the overwhelming majority of Palestinians not only celebrated Oct. 7 but continued to support such genocidal jihad against Israel as of late 2025.

Palestinian students: “With Allah’s help, we will smash the Jews’ heads because they are dogs. I want to be a jihadist and kill Jews for Allah and become a martyr.”



UNRWA has been teaching them to kill Jews for decades. pic.twitter.com/813fUjTYHa — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) June 26, 2026

It is true that Hamas is more unpopular now in Gaza because, with Israel gone, it is obvious who the real tyrants are. But that does not mean other pro-terrorist Palestinian factions, including the Palestinian Authority, do not continue to attract various levels of popular support in Gaza and especially in Judea and Samaria.

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Hamas and its fellow jihad-lovers are willing to sacrifice everything in the cause of wiping Israel off the map. The letter from Sinwar makes that crystal clear once again.

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