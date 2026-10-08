Israel Eliminates October 7 Terrorist Butcher Who Was Rebuilding Hamas

As so many Israelis and others mourned the third anniversary of the October 7 atrocities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) was taking aim at a Hamas commander who helped murder multiple civilians in 2023 and who was gearing up for more slaughter.

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IDF made the extremely welcome announcement on October 8. “ELIMINATED: Ibrahim Alam, a commander in Hamas’ military wing, who infiltrated Israel during the October 7 Massacre and took part in the murder of numerous Israeli civilians and in the abduction of Sergeant Shaked Dahan’s body to Hamas captivity,” it confirmed.

BREAKING: The families of Omer Neutra, Nimrod Cohen, Oz Daniel, and Shaked Dahan decided to release this video of the attack and abduction of the men on October 7th. Daniel and Dahan were murdered. No family should have to wait in this agony. Bring them home, now! https://t.co/XWZoA4j4H2 — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 13, 2024

IDF added, “Additionally, Mu'tasem Muhammad Suleiman Salah, a terrorist in Hamas’ military wing, was eliminated. Recently, the terrorists advanced attacks against Israeli civilians & IDF troops and operated to restore Hamas’ capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire. The terrorists were eliminated in order to remove the threat they posed.”

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced this week that the IDF has eliminated about two-thirds of the 6,000 terrorists who crossed into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

What is incredibly important to understand is that Hamas terrorism continues up through the present, and that there have been over 2,300 Palestinian terrorist attacks on Israelis this year.

🔴ELIMINATED: A terrorist who planted explosives taken from inside the Kamal Adwan Hospital & Muhammad Tammous, a sniper in Hamas’ military wing who was presented to the world as a ‘civil defense worker’ The 2 Hamas terrorists exited Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza. One of the terrorists planted explosives, that he had brought from inside the hospital, in the area of the Yellow Line with the intention of harming IDF troops. In recent days, they advanced attacks from within the hospital & operated to restore Hamas’ capabilities, in systematic violation of the ceasefire agreement. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 7, 2026

Related: Exiled Persian Prince Says Hamas’s Iran Backers Must Face Justice for October 7

Oct. 7, 2023, was the worst day of slaughter of Jesus since the Nazi Holocaust. Nothing can ever restore the murdered victims and destroyed families. But there is a difference today from what there was during the Holocaust — the Jews now have a military and some of the best intelligence operatives in the world. Adolf Hitler did not know how prophetic he was in making an alliance with the Muslim who started what became modern Palestinian terrorism to prevent the re-establishment of Israel. Israel is not able to stop antisemitic terrorism, but it is able to fight back and punish the terrorists. That is the jihadis’ and neo-Nazis' worst nightmare.

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Countless Muslim nations and groups are attempting to finish what Hitler did not: the annihilation of the Jewish people. But just as the Jews survived all the evil pagan peoples of the Old Testament, so they will outlive these vicious and vile killers also. Am Yisrael Chai — the people of Israel live.