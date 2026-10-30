Amish Vs. Public Health™ Showdown Over Vaccine Mandates Nears Climax at Supreme Court

Following the 2019 repeal of all religious exemptions for vaccine mandates statewide, New York Public Health™ authorities have been crusading to crush one of the last remnants of resistance in their jurisdiction: the Amish and their private schools.

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In so doing, the state issued over a hundred thousand dollars’ worth of fines to private Amish schools in 2022 that failed to comply with Albany’s edicts.

Related: WebMD Claims COVID Vax ‘Still Crucial for Children’

The Amish have thus far refused to pay.

Via Reason (emphasis added):

From 1966 to 2019, unvaccinated students were allowed to attend school in New York with a medical exemption issued by a physician, or if they "hold genuine and sincere religious beliefs" opposed to vaccination… Officials amended the state's legal code in June 2019 to remove all religious exemptions to school vaccine mandates. The legislator who introduced the bill, Jeffrey Dinowitz (D–Bronx), attributed the outbreak [of measles] to "misinformation and irresponsible rhetoric." But instead of scaling up information campaigns, he chose to crack down on religious freedom. In 2022, the government issued $118,000 in fines targeting three rural Amish schoolhouses—all of which are privately run, privately funded, and exclusively attended by members of the local Amish community—for failing to comply with the mandate.

After a ruling by a New York federal court and two appeals going against the Amish, the last stand is set to take place in the United States Supreme Court.

Against the backdrop of the Amish vaccine fight, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has ratcheted her terror campaign against her subjects up to heights not seen since COVID over measles, a disease once widely understood to be generally mild in otherwise healthy children but which the state frames as some kind of existential crisis in order to drive up vaccination rates.

Via WKBW (emphasis added):

The legal fight comes as measles cases increase across the country. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state disaster emergency this month as cases continued to rise. Western New York has reported 12 confirmed cases so far this year, according to New York State's measles dashboard, with additional cases in counties to the east. Pennsylvania is also dealing with a major outbreak. [Legal analyst Michael] Macomber said the public health concerns could weigh in the state's favor as the Supreme Court considers whether to hear the case. "A lot of that pressure is going to come into play as well, and that it does weigh in favor of the arguments that this is really, in fact, a health concern," he said. New York health officials have previously pointed to the state's elimination of religious exemptions as a factor in limiting the spread of measles.

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Because the government has proven to reliably lie about every aspect of Public Health™, one is left to speculate as to why the state is so fixated on injecting the Amish with vaccines they obviously don’t want — even when their children attend private schools fully populated by fellow Amish — that it’s willing to expend years of taxpayer money and precious time and effort that could otherwise be spent fixing the rotting infrastructure to make it happen.

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One can only assume that it believes that much broader implications exist here besides a few dozen Amish schoolkids getting injected or not.

One must wonder what the state is so afraid of.

Could it be that it knows that if a control group is allowed to continue to exist, that control group might provide critical data to undermine the “safe and effective” vaccine regime?

One wonders.

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