There's a Spicy New Plot Twist in the Ilhan Omar Sham Marriage Scandal

Oh brother. The sham marriage scandal dogging Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) keeps getting more bizarre.

Before we get to that, let’s recap what we already know.

Omar civilly married Ahmed Nur Said Elmi in 2009, the same year he moved in with her and her then-partner, Ahmed Hirsi, who reportedly told friends the marriage was solely "to get him papers." Omar and Elmi's divorce didn't become final until 2017, years after Elmi had left the country.

Advertisement

The Minneapolis Star Tribune raised questions in 2019 about whether Omar had married her brother to "skirt immigration laws." On Thursday, The New York Times reported that the Obama administration found "some evidence" of a sham marriage in 2016, though the case stalled because of a five-year statute of limitations. A recent federal court filing even identified her as "Ilhan Nur Said Elmi," matching her ex-husband's last name. Federal agents also searched her family's trash for DNA before raiding her Washington, D.C., home.

ICYMI: Gutfeld Destroys Jessica Tarlov for Defending the Democrats’ Fake Dan Sullivan Scheme

Now, a new plot twist is quite a doozy. Apparently, Elmi described himself as a gay man in an academic paper, "Out in the Field: Notes on Researching Queer Violence in Kenya," just a couple of months ago. He wrote the paper as a doctoral researcher at the University of Bristol. The Daily Caller first spotted the detail.

"As a gay man of the East African diaspora, my fieldwork was never neutral," Elmi wrote. "It was a space shaped by tension, risk, intimacy, and vulnerability. While navigating the challenges of ethnographic research, I immersed myself in the lived experiences of the people I spoke with, while also negotiating my own safety and the complexities of my identity."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

And there seems to be a lot of circumstantial evidence backing this up.

Tabloids have over the years described Elmi’s colorful social media posts and described him as “flamboyant.” The 2026 paper provides the first explicit evidence of his sexual orientation. The paper consists of his reflections on interviewing research subjects in Kenya. The text is laden with academic phrases like “standpoint theory” and “fluid insider-outsider positioning.” “It has all the features of woke slop: Not methodologically serious, ideologically slanted, and more concerned with academic ornamentation than clear communication,” Ian Kingsbury, senior director of the Center for Accountability in Medicine at Do No Harm, told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “The fact that it’s so tedious and painful to read signals that it isn’t meant for an audience outside a small clique of sociologists or gender theorists.”

Elmi's own words about his sexual orientation just add to the mounting evidence that the marriage was a sham.

And let’s face it: Omar hasn’t been great at defending herself. Last week, she sat down with MS NOW host Chris Hayes for her first interview since the raid. It was a softball interview, clearly designed to help her, and Hayes eventually lobbed the most obvious question of all. He asked whether there was any "weird kernel of truth" to the long-running claim that her ex-husband is actually her brother.

Advertisement

"Not to my knowledge," Omar said.

That was hardly the answer anyone expected. It sounded like something her lawyer would tell her to say under oath to avoid perjury charges. Why would she say that?

Trump has argued that Omar committed fraud by using a false name when she took her oath of office, and he says she must resign. Omar continues to deny any wrongdoing. But, boy, it just keeps getting worse for her.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.