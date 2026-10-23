Omar’s Sister’s Marriage Certificate Has the Same Last Name As Omar’s Bro-Husband

The evidence continues to pile up that Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) did, in fact, marry her brother to commit immigration fraud, but then again, she’s from a whole family of terrorists and criminals.

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Omar’s sister’s marriage certificate is the latest piece of the puzzle. It features the family’s real name, Nur Said Elmi, which Omar‘s brother-husband and sister used even after she no longer did.

The New York Post has obtained and published an official copy of Ilhan Omar's sister's marriage certificate. It describes their father as "Nur Said Elmi," and his profession as a "military officer. More evidence that she is not who she says she is. https://t.co/Y7ieXWR73F — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) October 23, 2026

Here at PJ Media, I have been reporting for many months on documentation apparently showing Omar‘s real last name is Nur Said Elmi, that she married her brother, and that she has been using a false name to cover up her family’s connection to genocide in Somaliland through the “military officer” dad.

🧾 Receipts: Ilhan Omar’s original last name was Elmi before it was changed. This evidence was available, but the Obama Justice Department refused to investigate. Her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and their father, Nur Said Elmi (also known as Nur Omar), used multiple names across different countries. Part of the family fled to the United Kingdom, while Ilhan Omar and others entered the United States under their father’s assumed name, “Omar.” These name changes and split identities were used to conceal the father’s true war crimes and identity. Marriage details: • Groom: Ahmed Nur Said Elmi • Bride: Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (real name Ilhan Elmi) Extradition? @TheJusticeDept @DHSgov @WhiteHouse — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

It is difficult to keep up with all of the different angles on Omar‘s and her family’s crimes, but as Inigo Montoya said, let me sum up. The Trump administration raided her home and is investigating her over immigration fraud. There’s evidence that she married her brother to bring him here from Britain and that her father (the accused Somali genocide terrorist) might have lied about his naturalization, after which she apparently lied about being a minor at that time so she could get naturalization through him.

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Omar and her sister are both implicated in the massive Somali fraud network in Minnesota. And the congresswoman’s current husband, Tim Mynett, is reportedly in trouble for selling empty barrels of wine at his recently shuttered winery. Her son was also living with a serial criminal recently raided by police. If you think that is a lot to process, try delving into the details of Omar‘s multiple marriages and divorces and remarriages.

The fact is that Omar knows she is in big trouble. That is why she went from scoffing and sneering at the allegations against her to claiming she wasn’t aware she had married her brother. She is stunned because, as a Democrat politician and as a Muslim migrant, she believes that she should be above the law and can’t understand how she might be held accountable.

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