Did Ilhan Omar’s Husband Sell Empty Barrels of Wine?

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and her family seem to have abandoned their life as murderous warlords in Somalia only to become professional fraudsters in America.

Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett — the one to whom she is currently married, not her brother, whom she pretended to marry for immigration fraud purposes — used to run a winery. Because, you know, she’s a super devout Muslim and all that. The winery abruptly closed earlier this year amid official scrutiny. Turns out part of the problem might’ve been that Omar's husband was selling investors empty barrels of wine. It’s absolutely incredible how these people seem incapable of running a business or holding a job that is not a front for crime.

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#BREAKING: Ilhan Omar's former winery sold completely empty barrels of wine, Rep. Comer says. — Insider Wire (@InsiderWire) October 19, 2026

In fact, Not the Bee sums up all the latest allegations against Omar very succinctly:

So if all the reports are true, Ilhan Omar lied about her age to make it seem like she naturalized through her father, who apparently she lied about being a citizen in the first place, then used her illegitimate citizenship to marry her brother so that he could inherit her fake naturalization before remarrying and starting a fraudulent winery that sold empty bottles of wine? — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) October 20, 2026

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Comer continued, “Not only was there a huge discrepancy in the financial disclosure form, there was the winery that was the big base of her $25 million listing on her financial disclosure form.” He added, “That winery has, according to the press, been shut down because of fraud. They were apparently selling investors barrels of wine to be aged, but there was nothing in the barrels.”

Related: No Record of Ilhan Omar’s Father’s U.S. Naturalization?

This would explain why the winery suddenly shut down. Omar and Mynett made a killing off a business that either didn’t have anything to sell or didn’t have as much to sell as it claimed, and then they just shuttered the business and cut their losses, expecting no consequences.

HOLY CRAP Ilhan Omar and her husband's winery was SHUT DOWN for FRAUD after they reportedly sold EMPTY WINE BARRELS https://t.co/jUJCtA9yWi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 19, 2026

Comer also referred to Omar’s numerous connections to the Somali fraud network in Minnesota, including through earmarking taxpayer money for an alleged substance abuse clinic that was actually a fraud scam run out of a restaurant. Omar’s sister Sahra Noor likewise seems to be connected both to the $250 million “Feeding Our Future” scam and a USAID fraud scheme. It’s all in the family.

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