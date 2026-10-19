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Did Ilhan Omar’s Husband Sell Empty Barrels of Wine?

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 19, 2026 10:35 PM
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Did Ilhan Omar’s Husband Sell Empty Barrels of Wine?
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and her family seem to have abandoned their life as murderous warlords in Somalia only to become professional fraudsters in America.

Omar’s husband, Tim Mynett — the one to whom she is currently married, not her brother, whom she pretended to marry for immigration fraud purposes — used to run a winery. Because, you know, she’s a super devout Muslim and all that. The winery abruptly closed earlier this year amid official scrutiny. Turns out part of the problem might’ve been that Omar's husband was selling investors empty barrels of wine. It’s absolutely incredible how these people seem incapable of running a business or holding a job that is not a front for crime. 

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In fact, Not the Bee sums up all the latest allegations against Omar very succinctly:

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Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), House Oversight Committee chairman, made the revelation about the empty wine barrels during an interview Monday on Fox News. “From our initial investigation of Omar and her financial disclosure form, there are multiple fronts where you could get a search warrant issued,” he said. The Trump administration recently raided Omar’s D.C. home.
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Comer continued, “Not only was there a huge discrepancy in the financial disclosure form, there was the winery that was the big base of her $25 million listing on her financial disclosure form.” He added, “That winery has, according to the press, been shut down because of fraud. They were apparently selling investors barrels of wine to be aged, but there was nothing in the barrels.”

Related: No Record of Ilhan Omar’s Father’s U.S. Naturalization?

This would explain why the winery suddenly shut down. Omar and Mynett made a killing off a business that either didn’t have anything to sell or didn’t have as much to sell as it claimed, and then they just shuttered the business and cut their losses, expecting no consequences.

Comer also referred to Omar’s numerous connections to the Somali fraud network in Minnesota, including through earmarking taxpayer money for an alleged substance abuse clinic that was actually a fraud scam run out of a restaurant. Omar’s sister Sahra Noor likewise seems to be connected both to the $250 million “Feeding Our Future” scam and a USAID fraud scheme. It’s all in the family.

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News Topics CORRUPTION | DOJ | HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE | ILHAN OMAR | USAID

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