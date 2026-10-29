Will the Stench of Alaska's Peltola Scandal Spread to Marc Elias?

Even in Alaska, cold as it gets, if you leave a fish out long enough, it starts to get rank. The same is true for leftists. Give them enough time and enough space, and they will eventually funk up the place, and it will be no secret where the stink is coming from.

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That’s why they like to move fast when they pass odious legislation before anyone can read it, usually in the middle of the night, the same time of day at which they like to remove their own duly elected primary candidates, such as Graham Platner and Joe Biden, and replace them with "appointees," such as Troy Jackson and Kamala Harris, respectively. They work fast before the stink starts to permeate our sacred democracy, and everyday Americans start to notice what they're doing.

Of course, it’s the same time of day at which they like to get down to counting ballots on election night, in some cases from past elections, after the opposition observers have gone home, but I digress.

That’s the mindset you have to know about when it comes to Democrats in Alaska right now, who dearly wish Election Day were today and not next week. It cannot come fast enough for them, given the revelations the New York Times regarding Alaskan Democrat Mary Peltola’s campaign for Senate.

The very detailed piece has already exposed just how rotten Democrats can be, in this case, in Alaska. The story lays out very thoroughly the role the Peltola campaign and some of its members played as they sought to confuse Alaskan voters by courting a nobody with the same name as incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska).

Our Catherine Salgado wrote this about President Donald Trump’s reaction to the case: “As evidence mounts that the identically named ‘Republican’ running against Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) is a plant from former Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola’s (D-Alaska) campaign, President Donald Trump is calling for the accused fraudsters to be booted from the race and made to face legal consequences.”

While the legal system has yet to determine whether what the Peltola campaign and its operatives were doing was legal or not, it was certainly morally and ethically dubious.

The Times based its reporting on a trove of emails from many people who were involved, interviews with insiders and others, including Elisa Rios, Peltola’s former campaign manager. The picture is not pretty.

You know the old saying, “Where there’s smoke, there’s fire?” That has to be on your mind as you learn more about this. The number of well-known factions within the Democrat party and certain individuals who appear to be implicated in this scandal is growing.

Of the candidate’s culpability, the Times wrote, “Peltola was not directly involved in the project, Rios said, but she was ‘definitely aware.’”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has already filed a federal lawsuit that attempts to block certification of the race’s election results if votes for “fake” Dan Sullivan cause incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan to lose.

I’m not usually one to recommend taking the time to read a New York Times story, but this one calls for a fresh cup of coffee and a comfortable chair. It’s worth your time.

Deep in the article, however, there’s an item worth exploring a little further.

One of the insane ideas the Peltola campaign floated by a very receptive Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC), according to the Times reporting, was the creation of a knockoff MAGA party in Alaska to serve as a virtual front group for the Democrats.

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The Times reported: “’Imagine if there was a MAGA party!’ (Anton) McParland, of the Peltola campaign, wrote in January. ‘Smart,’ replied Piatt, the DSCC’s director of campaigns. ‘Let’s see.’

Jacquelyn Lopez, an attorney with the Elias Law Group, the firm that represents both the committee and the Peltola campaign, was part of this effort, according to Rios. In a text message from April viewed by the Times, a campaign consultant asked Rios: ‘Do we need to follow up with Jackie about maga party stuff?’ In another message from that month that misspelled Kurtz’s first name, McParland wrote: ‘Jackie is calling Jarid.’ Lopez did not respond to a request for comment. The MAGA party plan fizzled out in May, the Times reported.

If this is true, then the scandal starts to strike at the core of the national leftist election infrastructure. The Elias Law Group is not just a law firm that serves leftist clients. In many respects, it is a cornerstone of today’s Democrat Party election operations.

Good Morning ! Thoroughly Baked Alaska "They consulted this plot with Jacquelyn Lopez from the Elias Law Group. In the Summer of 2025, Mary Peltola was paying Marc Elias thousands for legal fees." But muh 'Democracy' ... https://t.co/FAiZn18Zvf — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 29, 2026

The firm is run by Marc Elias, who has represented the DSCC, presidential campaigns, and, as his own bio states, “dozens of U.S. senators, governors, representatives, campaigns, and other Democratic and progressive organizations.”

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After the many controversies of the 2020 election, Elias was the one who represented the Democrat machine in court on more than 60 occasions. Wherever the Democrats were accused of their trademark shenanigans, Elias was there to try to defend them.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Elias was the tip of the legal spear, leading dozens of lawsuits that sought to expand mail-in voting, extend deadlines, provide prepaid postage, and make other related changes that transformed America’s elections from a one-day event to weeks of chaos and confusion. Almost always, when the dust settles, the outcomes tend to favor Democrat candidates.

In 2016, Elias was general counsel to Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC). He was the one who retained Fusion GPS, which produced the infamous Steele dossier that contained the now-debunked claims about Trump-Russia ties. In short, Elias has been a key player all along in the Democrats’ efforts to undermine Trump by hook or by crook.

"Importantly, on July 29, 2016 - three days after the purported approval of the Clinton Plan intelligence - Michael Sussmann and Marc Elias, the General Counsel to the Clinton campaign, met with Fusion GPS personnel in Elias’s office at Perkins Coie. Sussmann billed his time in this meeting to the Clinton campaign under the category “General Political Advice.” Thereafter, on July 31, 2016, Sussmann billed the Clinton campaign for twenty-four minutes with the billing description, “communications with Marc Elias regarding server issue.” In compiling and disseminating the Alfa bank allegations, Sussmann consistently met and communicated with Elias."--Durham Report — Svetlana Lokhova (@RealSLokhova) April 24, 2026

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Before that, in 2008, Elias represented Democrat Al Franken's recount operation in Franken’s Senate campaign against incumbent Norm Coleman. The race was decided by a few hundred votes, and, lo and behold, they found some ballots uncounted on election night that somehow helped Franken out during the recount.

“Democrat Al Franken has gained 37 votes on Republican Sen. Norm Coleman in the U.S. Senate recount, after Ramsey County found 171 ballots that weren't counted on election night,” Minnesota Public Radio reported at the time.

On top of all that, Elias has been in the thick of it on redistricting, voter-ID, and “ballot-access” cases, always representing the left.

Lawyers don’t just defend or represent their clients; they counsel them and strategize for them as well. They come up with creative approaches, and sometimes mechanisms, to help their clients achieve whatever it is they want to achieve.

That’s why mention of the Elias Law Group in conjunction with the Peltola campaign scandal raises questions about just how involved Elias’s own attorneys were in the fake Dan Sullivan operation. Further, it raises questions about how involved Marc Elias himself may have been in this campaign.

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