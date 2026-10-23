Trump’s DOJ Takes on the Fake Dan Sullivan in Alaska’s Senate Race

The Trump Justice Department just dragged Alaska's dirtiest campaign trick into federal court.

On Thursday, the DOJ sued in the U.S. District Court for the District of Alaska to stop the state from certifying its U.S. Senate results if incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) loses to former Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska). The problem is the presence of fake Dan Sullivan on the ballot, and the department argues his presence poisons the entire contest.

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The suit accuses Daniel J. Sullivan, a political newcomer who goes by Dan Sullivan, of jumping into the race as a Republican "with the intention of misleading" the incumbent's supporters, which, clearly, he is. The filing warns that a ballot with two candidates sharing the same name will confuse voters, and it puts Alaska officials on notice.

"Should Alaska certify any electoral results tainted by the inclusion on the ballot of Daniel J. Sullivan… the State and its officers will fail in its obligation to protect the integrity of its election," the filing states.

NEW: The Trump administration sued Alaska to prevent certification of its U.S. Senate election if incumbent Republican Dan Sullivan loses and votes for another candidate named Daniel Sullivan could have changed the outcome, alleging voter confusion under federal law. https://t.co/Y8zV0Pt5qH — SCOTUS Wire (@scotus_wire) October 23, 2026

The stakes could not be higher. Alaska may decide who controls the Senate. Trump carried the state by double digits in the last presidential race, yet Peltola holds a narrow edge in recent polling. Decision Desk HQ's average has her up roughly two points with a "lean Democratic" forecast, while Cook Political Report still rates the race a "toss up." Early voting is already underway. In a race that tight, a sliver of confused voters could hand the seat to the Democrat Party.

Expect Democrats to howl that the Trump administration is putting its thumb on the scale. That argument collapses the moment you look at the facts.

Alaska's own election director flagged this scheme months before the DOJ ever filed a word, and a state judge waved it through anyway. Federal intervention became necessary because the state's safeguards failed.

The case that this candidacy was a con is strong.

Earlier this year, Alaska Division of Elections Director Carol Beecher investigated the impostor's campaign, citing "credible allegations" that he was running as a spoiler. What turned up was damning. The fake Sullivan lifted the incumbent Republican’s former campaign slogan and paired it with a logo that looked nearly identical to the real one. That combination exists for one purpose: getting voters to mark the wrong name.

Then there's the digital fingerprint. Metadata from a PDF of the impostor's campaign press release traced its authorship to a known Peltola supporter.

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Beecher ruled that the fake Sullivan couldn't appear on the ballot, pointing to his recent switch to the Republican Party and his ties to a political consultant for Peltola. She spelled out her decision in a letter to the candidate.

"Based on a review of the evidence presented and in the Division's possession, the Division has determined that the preponderance of evidence does not support your eligibility for the office of United States Senator," Beecher wrote.

Unfortunately, the impostor fought back in Superior Court, arguing that Alaska law doesn't regulate the "private motivations that draw individuals to declare or campaign for office." In a statement during that fight, he claimed the push to remove him would "create the impression that the state government is being used to protect an incumbent senator from facing competition at the ballot box."

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A Superior Court judge let him stay on the ballot for the August 18 primary anyway, and both Sullivans advanced to the general election. The Justice Department reportedly opened its own investigation into the challenger's campaign. November's ranked-choice ballot lists "Dan S. Sullivan" with his party and incumbent status noted, and "Daniel J. Sullivan Jr." with no party affiliation at all. Will that be enough to prevent voters from being confused or careless when they vote?

The Peltola campaign engaged in a blatantly obvious dirty trick to steal an election. The new lawsuit shouldn’t have been necessary, but Democrats all too often get to live by their own rules.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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