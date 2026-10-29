Trump Calls for Disqualification and Prosecution of Peltola, ‘Decoy Dan’ in Alaska Senate Race

As evidence mounts that the identically named “Republican” running against Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) is a plant from former Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola’s (D-Alaska) campaign, President Donald Trump is calling for the accused fraudsters to be booted from the race and made to face legal consequences.

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On Thursday, October 29, Trump headed to South Carolina to hold a campaign rally for Sen. Darline Graham (R). During his speech, however, he also commented on the burgeoning scandal in Alaska, labeling it outright voter fraud. Since "Decoy Dan" voted Democrat in the last several elections, previously supported Peltola, and even initially requested placement on the ballot with the senator's middle initial instead of his own, suspicions have risen that he was a bad-faith actor. Evidence coming out in the Trump administration's lawsuit indicates the suspicions about shady election rigging were accurate.

“Breaking news yesterday, it was just determined that the Democrats in Alaska, despite their sworn statements to the contrary in front of a court, put a man named Dan Sullivan on the ballot in order to confuse the public with respect to another man named Dan Sullivan, a highly esteemed, highly respected Sen. Dan Sullivan,” Trump said.

BREAKING: President Trump calls for Democrat Mary Peltola and the ‘fake’ Dan Sullivan running for Senate to be removed from the ballot in Alaska and prosecuted. Trump accuses Alaska Democrats of orchestrating a ballot scheme involving two men named Dan Sullivan, claiming the goal is to confuse voters and split support for Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan. "This is voter fraud at the highest level." — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 29, 2026

Even The New York Times, which claims to have viewed interviews, messages, and official documents, reported that Peltola’s campaign had drawn up a list of Dan Sullivans in Alaska and tried to coax multiple individuals to enter the race against the Republican senator. One of them took the bait.

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“So they got a guy named Dan Sullivan to go up against on the ballot [against Sen.] Dan, so you split — It's called splitting the vote, totally wrong, totally illegal,” Trump argued. It is possible, though not certain, that Peltola and "Decoy Dan" violated Alaska's campaign finance laws. It is also possible that the Peltola-Decoy Dan scheme violates federal law because it deliberately confuses voters and tries to trick them into voting for the wrong person (see 52 U.S.C. § 10308(a)).

The president ended, “This is voter fraud at the highest level, and the Democrat candidate who is involved in the scheme, Mary Peltola, who treats her staff horribly, by the way — so badly that they think she's abusive, actually — should be removed from the ballot and prosecuted, and so should the fake Dan Sullivan over this.” Former staffers accused Peltola of repeated outbursts and hostility against them during her time in Congress.

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Election Day is only a few days away, and Peltola must be hoping she manages to get elected before the federal or proposed state charges against her result in court action. On the other hand, this scandal could well have destroyed whatever chance she had to win.