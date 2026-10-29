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Clash at U of Oregon Turning Point Event Looked Like the Protest 101 Class Was Let Out for Recess

Victoria Taft Follow @VictoriaTaft
Oct 29, 2026 12:55 PM
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Clash at U of Oregon Turning Point Event Looked Like the Protest 101 Class Was Let Out for Recess
AP Photo/Jon Cherry

Turning Point USA came to the University of Oregon this week, and here are a few lessons we learned along the way. It appears that not only is civics not taught on campus, but civility isn't, either. Honestly, it looked like they let the Protest 101 class out early to get some practical experience in shouting down speakers. Or recess. It was hard to tell the difference.

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What a disgrace. 

Lookout Eugene-Springfield reported that snipers were situated on roofs above the three-hour-long event and cops were everywhere.

Snipers were perched on top of University of Oregon buildings and dozens of campus and Eugene police officers stood watch during an event hosted by Turning Point USA’s UO chapter Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Erb Memorial Union’s outdoor amphitheater.

The event featured Alex Stein, a right-wing comedian and social media personality.

The event was held in a “prove me wrong” format, popularized by Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot and killed during a talk at Utah Valley University Sept. 10, 2025. Turning Point is a nonprofit organization that promotes limited government and free-market economics on college campuses.

But as one would expect from radicals who can't control their impulses, they booed, catcalled, and bullhorn-blasted Wednesday's speaker, Alex Stein, before he had spoken a word. You met Stein earlier this week, hilariously addressing the Portland City Council in my report "Comedian Goes to Portland City Council Meeting and in 2 Minutes Shows How Bonkers Its Policies Are." 

Heckler's Veto: Then, Portland Laughed As He Was Put Out of Business by Domestic Terrorists. Now, He'd Like a Word.

Turning Point USA described it like this: "Alex Stein arrives at the University of Oregon stop of the Turning Point USA 'Pick Up The Mic' tour and is warmly greeted by protesters, right before the first arrest of the day."

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Sound down if you don't like people like this "anti fascist" "college student" saying things you wouldn't want your kids to hear:

Things degenerated from there, as you can see from this guy's sign, which invoked the assassination of Charlie Kirk to dispirit TPUSA supporters and make himself look completely deplorable. 

Mission Accomplished, dillweed. Hope you don't have kids, but if you do, I hope they get a look at this sign and take the full measure of your character. 

The proposition for Wednesday's discussion was "America is for Americans." 

This guy was going for a laugh and got one from Stein, but the crowd booed. 

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The event lasted for three hours, and eventually the cops arrested two of the protesters because — and this will be news to university students — it turns out that "disorderly conduct and … harassment" are not protected free speech.

Connection: Secret Strategy Meeting With Chicago Teachers Union Brass and French Rioters Confirms Conspiracy

The two were warned, but nothing ever happens to these people, so they blew off the warnings in a spasm of F-A. The cops delivered a knockout F-O when they arrested and cited them. Maybe that will serve as a free speech lesson for the children. 

Wait a minute — do they even teach that at U of O? I asked Perplexity AI to find out, and the university teaches four undergrad courses in which the parameters of the First Amendment are explained. At least, that's the idea. 


One of the protesters — an author, of all people, dubbed "The Witch of Eugene" — told the local newspaper that Turning Point had no right to come on campus and speak. She told a reporter, “This kind of thing is exactly what has no basis on an academic campus or in public discourse anywhere.”

Hey witchy lady, maybe you'll get a discount for one of those free speech classes on campus.

What passes for Antifa rolled into the event. I hope they brought a medic with them. They all looked like they could have used blood transfusions.

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Turning Point organizer Libby Aithwaite told Lookout that she'd like to have more of these sessions on campus. She wants to continue to build more tolerance for diverse political viewpoints. 

My prayers are with you, Libby.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

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News Topics ANTIFA | CHARLIE KIRK | FREE SPEECH | OREGON

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