The Morning Briefing: NYT — Yeah, Obama Totally Knew About Omar's Immigration Incest

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. The Sine Qua Non Sequitur is spending the weekend giving motivational speeches to dermabrasion enthusiasts somewhere in the shadow of the Lesser Caucasus Mountains.

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Hey, at least this isn't about Abdul El-Sayed. It very well could have been. I will try to keep him from even making a guest appearance here today.

Instead, we are going to focus on El-Sayed's commie foremother, Ilhan Omar. I'm not a journalist, so I didn't look hard, but Omar and El-Sayed have never been married to one another, as far as I know.

I wrote a VIP column last week titled, "Dare We Dream That Ilhan Omar Has Finally Run Out of Brothers to Marry?" It was a quick examination of Omar's current situation and the fact that scofflaw leftists rarely, if ever, face any consequences, especially if they're prominent Democrats.

Bad news is piling up for Omar pretty quickly of late, though, and I was wondering if maybe, just maybe, she might be unable to wriggle out of the myriad messes she's made. Miracles do happen.

Omar and other Democrats can rend their garments all they want about being targeted by President Trump, but it turns out that the United States Department of Justice was interested in her long before he first got into office.

This is from Catherine:

When even a lefty propaganda rag like The New York Times suddenly develops a conscience and starts reporting scandals on a Democrat representative, you know she’s in a very unstable position and heading for a fall. The Times vaguely cited “current and former officials” who confirmed that the Obama administration’s FBI and Department of Homeland Security investigated Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) fraudulent “marriage” to her brother in 2016. The officials stated that the Obama FBI and DHS did find evidence that Omar had committed immigration fraud by pretending to wed her own brother in 2009.

The New York Times usually only trots out the unnamed "officials" when it wants to run a hit piece on Trump. That throws an interesting twist into this convoluted story. Yeah, it's big news that the Obama DOJ was onto Omar's brotherwife immigration scam, but the fact that The New York Times is the news organization informing us of that fact brings up more than a few questions.

The one at the top of my list is, does this mean that the even the Democrats have grown weary of Omar's shtick? Her legislative accomplishments (I'm being generous making that plural) don't really outweigh her perpetual thorn in the sides of everyone modus operandi. It's worth remembering that her rabid antisemitism created trouble for Nancy Pelosi and the rest of her Dem colleagues shortly after she was sworn in for her first term. Pelosi ran interference for Omar, who should have been censured. The Dems ended up adopting a resolution pretending that they were opposed to antisemitism.

Omar hasn't really made her mark in the same way that her fellow Squad member Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has. Squeaky is a media darling and a bit of a fundraising machine for the Dems. Omar is a trouble magnet. They both arrived to the House of Representatives at the same time and have been inextricably linked by their Squad status, so comparisons are inevitable. While AOC is on a trajectory to probably run for Senate and/or the presidency, Omar is unclear about a marital history that may or may not involve nuptials with a sibling.

Perhaps — I'm just spitballing here — the Democrats have finally found one of their own who they think has too much baggage. It happens from time to time, and the first sign that it has often involves the deployment of The New York Times with some "new" information that has actually been around for a while.

Of course, I wouldn't put money on any of this sticking, but the Times piece does make the Ilhan Omar saga curiouser and curiouser. We might want to be careful of what we wish for. If Omar is held accountable for anything and ends up having to leave Congress, Minnesota no doubt has someone even worse waiting to take her place.

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The Mailbag of Magnificence

John N. in North Carolina gets us going:

About that "unrelated and unfortunate Bottomless incident in the rumpus room". Kruiser man. That sounds eerily like something I wished I hadn't witnessed when vacationing in Key West FLA. Pretty sure I didn't see you there although I only stayed a minute or two so who knows? Been enjoying your AM wake-up column for quite a while. Reading it compliments my first cup of coffee with my doctor prescribed splash of a fine Kentucky bourbon. Both of which helps me fake a smile in the faces of my self-righteous Roy Cooper supporting dem neighbors. Thank you for that

I'm more of an Irish whiskey (Red Breast) guy myself, but I never say no to a good bourbon. There's something magical about whiskey in coffee, like the hand of God reaching down and touching the cup. Thanks for hanging out for so long!

This is part of a longer email from David S:

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Mr Kruiser, I am enjoying the SNS every day. I too love deviled eggs. And Four Non Blondes. Loved Pink’s version of “What’s Going On?” If you’re going to do a protest song, do it with gusto. Not like Don Henley’s nasally, whiney “End of the Innocence”. The dems have always attacked us on the right. And too often the republican response is the gentlemanly, “above the fray” stuff. I love that with Donald Trump we finally have someone who can hit back.

It is a kickass protest song. Fun fact: Dolly Parton did a cover of "What's Up?" with Linda Perry backing her up. I'll probably get to that here one day soon. Yes, Pink's version is spectacular, but I'm also a huge fan of hers, so I'm a little biased. I've wanted to post it here but she kicks off the best video of it with an f-bomb. Oh well.

FOTB Doug F. continues the deviled eggs discussion:

Seems more places offer this delightful delicacy. Menu item @ local pub last weekend- Deviled Eggs candied bacon, balsamic reduction, fried jalapeño, chives also I agree we were more divided as a country in 1861 cuz we were actually divided.

I feel a "Friends of the Briefing Deviled Eggs" recipe column coming on. WE'RE BUILDING A COMMUNITY HERE, PEOPLE.

This is from another FOTB, Jonathan S:

Your SNQS from today's MB: "Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. "Leather Wear Canasta" night has been cancelled after an unrelated and unfortunate "Bottomless Nachos" incident in the rumpus room." Now you've gone too far. Even Goodwill was out of lederhosen so I'll have to drop a red 3 on this game of canasta! And who woulda thunk that the nachos would just chip away in the rumpus room. Crumby, I tell you.....

Long ago, before the Sine Qua Non Sequitur even had a name, it had a lot of detractors. I kept it going for reasons that will be explained in the forthcoming SQNS compilation book, and now it has an almost mythical quality and we don't hear from the haters much anymore.

Jim is waxing nostalgic:

Kruiser, The discussions you and the mailbag members have been having about the radio stations you listened to reminded me of my youth. When I was a junior and senior in high school (56, 57) I used to listen to XERF AM (1570) from Del Rio Texas while driving around late at night. Wolfman Jack was famous in the early 60's. Now all I listen to is bluegrass SirusXM channel 65.

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I do have my favorites on SiriusXM ("Red, White, and Booze" is the best!) but those AM rock stations were something else. It's amazing how much joy we derived from something so simple back in the days when entertainment options were limited.

Well finish up with this from our good friend Charlene in Texas:

Did you ever get to listen to Bill Mack on WBAP out of Fort Worth? He was THE truck driver's go-to and started a Million Mile club for truckers who had driven over a million miles without an accident. We could listen to him during the LOOOONG drives back home to Texas when we lived in Colorado, finally getting him in about Amarillo. Good memories.

Odds are that I did, for a couple of reasons. The first is that I did seven road trips in one year (1988 or '89) that necessitated driving all of I-10 through Texas to get to the gigs and back home. Because I was driving in the middle of the night I could pick up AM signals from all over the place. The second is that in the early part of my career, I did a LOT of one-nighters and weekend gigs in Texas. My road comic Nissan Sentra and I covered a lot of miles in the state.

Thanks for the big finish to the week! There were too many to get to. That's the dream.

Everything Isn't Awful

Baby goats are the most requested of all the regular "EIA" animals. (#TrueStory: A couple of hours after I wrote that I was talking to my mom and, unrelated to anything we were talking about, she asked, "Do you like baby goats?")

A baby goat started pushing a cat, but the cat thought it was just getting cuddles https://t.co/s5ongowd7D — Nature Unedited (@NatureUnedited) October 29, 2026

PJ Media

Me. Trying to Ignore France's Muslim Problem, WaPo Stumbles Onto Truth About Socialism.

VodkaPundit. Another Day, Another World-Changing Milestone From SpaceX

Do Jews Have a 'Moral Obligation' to Vote for El-Sayed? A 'Pod Save America' Host Says Yes.

NYT: Obama Admin Had Evidence of Omar’s Bro-Husband

Then, Portland Laughed As He Was Put Out of Business by Domestic Terrorists. Now, He'd Like a Word.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. L.A. Real Estate Is Partying Like It's 2008

The Cost of an Ordinary Life: The American Dream Needs More Homes and Less Red Tape

Alaska 'Ghost Candidate' Scheme Boomerangs on Democrat As Governor Orders Criminal Investigation

Trump Calls for Disqualification and Prosecution of Peltola, ‘Decoy Dan’ in Alaska Senate Race

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Democrats Just Made Election Fraud a National Midterm Issue. Will the GOP Blow it?

Ni hao! DHS Closes Loophole Chinese Birth Tourists Used

It’s Finally Happening! Ziploc Cereal Bags!

Class Is in Session: Yertle the Turtle

OK, Some RINOs Got Booted, but the Fight Isn't Over

Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah! Disney's Splash Mountain Revisionism Is Going Down the Flume

Clash at U of Oregon Turning Point Event Looked Like the Protest 101 Class Was Let Out for Recess

Billionaires Compensate Us Many Times Over. Wealth Taxes Endanger That.

Will the Stench of Alaska's Peltola Scandal Spread to Marc Elias?

‘Ghostbusters’: Feds Find Fraudsters Use AI to Fake College Attendance and Receive Fed Aid

Dartmouth’s Provost Had AI Help, but Honesty Required His Own Contribution

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. The Midterms Are Either the Most or Least Important Elections Ever

Haley Stevens Races to Show She Supports El-Sayed After Fiance Declares Support for Rogers

#EnemyOfThePeople update: CBS Staffers Reportedly Resist Weiss’s Push to Chase Alaska Ballot Story

‘Shut Up’: Collins Blasts Jackson for Treatment of Women in New Advertisement

👏👏👏Smith & Wesson Resurrects Two Offerings to Fill Revolver Void

Cam&Co. The Desperate Arguments Behind the Push to Ban AR-15s

Armed Woman Takes Down Airbnb Invader

Trump Briefed on Military Options for Iran

Allahu Dadbar. All In the Family: Meet El-Sayed's Father and His Connections

Newsomnomics: Paying NGOs to Deliver Gourmet Food to Welfare Recipients

Stuff Is Getting Real: DOJ Issues Criminal Subpoenas for CA Election Officials

Sophie Cunningham Reveals Shocking Toll for Defending Girls, Blasts Players Who Skip the Anthem

Israel Election Results: Netanyahu Bloc at 53 Seats, Arab Parties Surge to 19

Oh. Ohio Gubernatorial Candidate Amy Acton Says Masked ICE Agents Remind Her of the KKK

She's from Oakland. Kamala’s Cringiest Southern Accent yet Just Dropped in Georgia: ‘Election Tahm Is a Tahm’

WaPo: Many Trump 2024 Voters Describe Abdul El-Sayed As an 'America First' Senate Candidate

VIP

VodkaPundit, Part Trois. Thursday Essay: Hello, Universe? We're Here.

Adventures in the Patriarchy™: Fostering the Matriarchy, Volume IV

California Startup Tests Sci-Fi Plan to Put Thousands of Mirrors in Space and Turn Night Into Day

A Halloween Tribute to Patrick Stewart: ‘The Canterville Ghost’

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The Economy Is Roaring, but Will It Matter?

Doctors Recorded an EEG of a Patient Who Died Suddenly. What Can That Information Tell Us?

7,500 African Christians Killed This Year, Yet the West Fixates on Gaza, Where the Population Grew

Around the Interwebz

Life magazine is returning via Karlie Kloss and Jared Kushner

Reddit is moving to “a logged-in-only experience,” CEO says

Why Are Marigolds Displayed During Día de los Muertos?

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Dance in the City #artbots #renoir https://t.co/NAwEzeIUtU — Auguste Renoir (@artist_renoir) October 29, 2026

Kabana Comedy/Tunes

Just last week I was talking to someone about the early aughts music and how it seems to be overlooked even though it's all old enough to be part of a nostalgia craze. This one was in heavy rotation on my pre-stage playlists.

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Weekend Bonus

This takes us back to a simpler time when the guitar player would write a no-frills, radio-friendly love song just because. No angst required.

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POTUS Press Today

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

10/29/26

DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026 FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30, 2026



In-Town Pool

TV Corr & Crew: CBS

Secondary TV Corr: Fox Business

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Daily Caller

Secondary Print: The Hill

Radio: AP

New Media: Center Square



Out-of-Town Travel Pool

TV Crew: CBS

Photos: AP, AFP, NYT, Reuters, Getty

Print: Washington Post

Additional Print: New York Times, Reuters

Radio: BBC

New Media: Washington Free Beacon



EDT :

9:00 AM In-Town Pool Call Time

2:30 PM Out-of-Town Travel Pool Call Time



7:00 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in Executive Time

The White House

Closed Press



7:30 AM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Radio Interview with Pete Mundo, KCMO

The White House

Closed Press



12:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Policy Meeting

Oval Office

Closed Press



1:30 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Pre-Tape Interview

The White House

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT departs the White House en route Daytona Beach, Florida

The White House

Open Press



5:00 PM THE PRESIDENT participates in a Tele-Rally

Air Force One

Closed Press



THE PRESIDENT arrives Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



7:00 PM THE PRESIDENT delivers Remarks

Ocean Center

Pre-Credentialed Media



THE PRESIDENT departs Daytona Beach, Florida en route Palm Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool



THE PRESIDENT arrives Palm Beach, Florida

Palm Beach, Florida

Out-of-Town Travel Pool

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