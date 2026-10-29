DHS Closes Loophole Chinese Birth Tourists Used

The Department of Homeland Security is closing a loophole that Chinese Communists were using to obtain birthright citizenship for their children, despite having no intention of raising those kids as Americans.

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Chinese “birth tourism” could result in up to a million Communists voting in our elections by 2030, even though many, if not most, of them didn’t even grow up here. There is a massive industry with hundreds of clinics that offer packages whereby well-off Communists can come to America just long enough to give birth to their babies and obtain all the privileges of citizenship.

This is a way for the Chinese to exploit our system against us and infiltrate our country. Unfortunately, the Supreme Court did not correct the false interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment that allows this ridiculous birth tourism, so the Trump administration has to find other solutions. That’s what is behind the new announcement October 29 from DHS.

Before this, Chinese nationals were able to travel to the U.S.-owned Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) without a visa. That’s no longer true, because of the birth tourism abuses. CNMI had become a hotspot for the tourism.

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“Protecting American soil means knowing who is coming into our country,” said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “Visa-free travel to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands opens the door to Chinese birth tourism and national security threats. Under President Trump’s leadership, we’re putting a stop to the Economic Vitality & Security Travel Authorization Program and putting the American people first. American citizenship is not a travel perk.”

At least, it shouldn’t be, but that’s exactly what Democrats want because they think that allowing foreigners like Chinese nationals to become automatic citizens will boost their hold on power. Democrats will be stunned if the Chinese ever take over America because there’s no way the genocidal Communists will allow any Americans to stay in control.

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The DHS press release continued:

This action is the latest step in the Trump Administration’s work to secure every part of the homeland and restore integrity to the U.S. immigration system. What this means for travelers: • Chinese nationals planning to visit the CNMI for business or tourism must apply for a B-1 or B-2 visa at a U.S. Embassy or Consulate before they travel. • DHS is no longer accepting new EVS-TAP applications, and existing travel authorizations will be canceled.

This should at least greatly restrict the birth tourism, if not almost eliminate it.

ANCHOR BABY LOOPHOLE SUSPENDED. Today, DHS took decisive action to protect America’s sovereignty and SUSPENDED visa-free travel for Chinese nationals to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. This program made the islands a hot spot for Chinese birth tourism and other security vulnerabilities. Under @POTUS Trump’s leadership, we are not letting American citizenship become a travel perk. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 29, 2026

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CNMI had become such a focal point of the birth tourism industry precisely because it was so easy for Chinese nationals to travel there. This will change the game.