ICE Arrests Over 4.000 Illegal Aliens in 10-Day Texas Operation

Even the red state of Texas has a huge illegal alien population, which increased considerably thanks to the Biden administration’s open-border policies. So the Trump-Mullin Department of Homeland Security reached some impressive arrest numbers in the state over just 10 days.

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Aside from a few localized protests in woke urban centers like Dallas, Texas overall does not have a problem with riots that stop immigration enforcement, and officials cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). This makes mass arrest operations much more efficient and straightforward. Hence, ICE can achieve higher numbers than usual when it comes to operations like the one it disclosed to Fox News on October 29.

Leftist activists are so violent and loud that they always give the impression of having much more popular support than they actually have. Immigration enforcement was one of the primary reasons that Republicans won the 2024 election. And no matter how destructive the riots against ICE in Minneapolis, Portland, and Los Angeles were, they represented a minority of the population. Texas doesn’t have those problems because its officials don’t stand for them.

Related: WaPo Bewails the Arrest of an Illegal Alien Coach With Extensive Criminal History

Fox correspondent Bill Melugin posted the initial announcement on Thursday:

BREAKING: DHS confirms to @FoxNews that ICE just finished a 10-day statewide operation in Texas that resulted in the arrests of 4,170 illegal aliens, an average of 400+ per day and some of the largest daily numbers the agency has ever seen for a single state. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin will hold a press conference in Dallas, TX at 4pm ET to announce the operation, which was called Lone Star Mission, and he will reveal some of the most egregious illegal aliens arrested during the operation.

Mullin commented further on the operation during the press conference. “Here in Texas, they're protecting their state,” he said, referring to federal immigration officers. “They're protecting those that respect the law and order. Here in Texas, they're keeping the people safe, because it's what they're sworn to do.”

@SecMullinDHS on the importance partnerships played in the MASSIVE @ICEgov Lone Star Mission that led to the arrest of over 4,100+ illegal aliens in just 10 days. "Here in Texas they're protecting their state...thank you for the cooperation that we had from our partners from state, local, and county, it's not possible to do it without your help." — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 29, 2026

That ought to be the priority of every politician and official, Mullin insisted. “And as I stand here in front of you, I couldn't be more proud of the work they did. And thank you for the cooperation we had from our partners, from state, local, and county” politicians and law enforcement, Mullin added. “It's not possible to do it without your help.”

Mullin also touted how arresting illegal aliens is bringing down violent crime statistics in the United States. “Thank God that President Trump for coming in and empowering us to enforce our nation's laws,” he exclaimed. “We're able to see the crime rate drop. We're able to see murder rates drop to a 126 year low. We're seeing violent crimes drop to 30 and 40 year lows. We're seeing fentanyl overdoses go backwards for the first time, because we're enforcing our nation's laws.”

“Thank God for President Trump coming in and empowering us to enforce our nation’s laws. We’re able to see the crime rate drop, we’re able to see murder rates drop to a 126-year low, we’re seeing violent crimes drop to 30-40 year lows, and we’re seeing fentanyl overdoses go backward for the first time because we’re enforcing our nation’s laws.” @SecMullinDHS — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 29, 2026

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Ironically, many of those most clamorous in condemning immigration enforcement are part of the branch of federal government which formulated the laws to begin with. “The Department of Homeland Security didn't make these laws. Congress made these laws, and we enforce the laws that Congress passed. Why is it controversial for us to enforce those laws?” Mullin challenged.

Emphasizing how incredibly irrational Democrat policies are, Mullin added, “Protecting our homeland should never be controversial. Doing our job …like the Lone Star Mission where we take over 4,100 criminals off our streets in 10 days. Why is that controversial? We should all want to be safe in our communities.”

Democrats always assume illegal alien crime won't affect them, but they'll benefit from cheap labor and voter fraud. Therefore, they just don't care how much crime illegal immigration causes for ordinary Americans.