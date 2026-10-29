WaPo Bewails the Arrest of an Illegal Alien Coach With Extensive Criminal History

The Washington Post is sobbing and wailing because a beloved coach is now in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody. In reality, it should be deeply concerned that the individual in question was allowed to work with children, because apparently he has multiple crimes on his record besides his immigration offense, including firearms and drug charges.

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The Washington Compost shared the following sob story about an illegal alien who was taking an American’s job right in our nation’s capital. Just think how much money local parents raised for this criminal that could have gone to a worthy cause.

To the young baseball players at a D.C. middle school, Amaury Monsalve is affectionately known as “Coach A.” After he was detained by ICE, more than a dozen families wrote letters to support his case, and the community has raised more than $80,000. https://t.co/b1e6meMU4v https://t.co/A4xdQHAg6W — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) October 29, 2026

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ICE’s X account corrected the false framing of the story and emphasized how irresponsible and inaccurate WaPo’s journalism is on Thursday. “Another sob story headline that conveniently leaves out the facts,” ICE stated drily, before continuing:

Amaury Jose Monsalve Figuera, a CRIMINAL ILLEGAL ALIEN from Venezuela, was arrested for firearms, ammunition, drug, and open-container offenses. His green card was revoked following immigration fraud proceedings, and an immigration judge ordered his removal on October 19. Work authorization or a pending application does NOT make you an American citizen or give you the right to remain in this country.

Fortunately, Monsalve Figuera is still in ICE custody awaiting deportation as of the present time.

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DHS General Counsel James Percival said in a Sunday episode of 60 Minutes that it is incredibly difficult to enter the United States illegally and live here without committing other violations of the law as well. The majority of illegal aliens, especially those whom federal authorities arrest, have committed more than one violation of our laws, whether federal or state.

I’ve tried to explain this reality to relatives whose illegal alien employees ended up arrested by ICE. People who prefer illegal alien labor for the lower prices or who think they are virtuous for hiring and promoting illegal aliens over Americans always seem to forget that just because their personal experience with the individual has been positive, that doesn’t mean the individual in question is pure as the driven snow.

Not only is it objective justice to hold these illegal aliens accountable for past crimes, but the reality is you never know when they will decide that someone who has been their friend is their next victim. For instance, a Los Angeles soccer coach who was also an illegal alien assaulted multiple boys and murdered one of them. The coach was abusing boys for years before he faced justice, and probably some of the parents of his youthful team members would have sworn he was great. Leftist ideology blinds people to the reality of what criminals are like.

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