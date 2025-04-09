Illegal Alien Murderer Also Assaulted Boys

A Salvadoran illegal alien who was hired to work as a Los Angeles soccer coach has now been charged with sexually assaulting multiple boys, one of whom he murdered.

The illegal alien coach, 43-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, will be eligible for the death penalty if convicted, as he is being charged with murder during the commission of lewd acts with a child. Fox News national correspondent Bill Melugin, who published details, explained that Garcia-Aquino not only abused and murdered 13-year-old Oscar “Omar” Hernandez, but he also assaulted two other teens.

In all, Garcia-Aquino is accused of assaulting three teens between the ages of 13 and 16 between 2022 and March 2025. Melugin explained the most recent assault that ended in murder:

Police say 13-year-old Oscar "Omar" Hernandez went up to Lancaster to visit Garcia-Aquino, his coach, at his home on March 28th. Police believe Garcia-Aquino killed him that same day. Hernandez's family reported him missing two days later, and on April 2nd, his body was found off the side of a road in Oxnard. The LA County DA is also charging Garcia-Aquino with the alleged sexual assault of another teen boy, age 16, in February 2024.

Melugin subsequently posted an update saying that Garcia-Aquino also assaulted a teenage boy in December 2022:

A senior DHS source tells me he entered the U.S. as a gotaway at an unknown time & ICE has no prior encounters w[ith] him. He now has three alleged victims he’s being charged for: 2022 sexual assault of 14 y/o boy 2024 sexual assault of 16 y/o boy 2025 murder & sex crime of 13 y/o boy

An unknown number of illegal aliens, likely numbering over a million, entered the wide-open border of the United States under Joe Biden and escaped ICE and Border Patrol altogether. These illegals are called “gotaways.”

UPDATE: This Salvadoran illegal alien soccer coach has now been charged by the LA DA w/ the sexual assault of a third teen boy in December 2022, a 14 y/o boy.



A senior DHS source tells me he entered the U.S. as a gotaway at an unknown time & ICE has no prior encounters w/ him.… https://t.co/V1zZMXEPMl — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) April 9, 2025

My question is not only about how Garcia was able to enter and live in the United States without ever running into law enforcement, but also, and perhaps more significantly, why he was hired to be a soccer coach for young teens. This is egregious irresponsibility on so many levels.

NBC4 noted that police believe there could be other victims and are encouraging anyone with evidence about Garcia-Aquino to come forward.

The separate charge stemmed from an alleged sex assault against a 16-year-old in Palmdale on Feb. 22, 2024 when Garcia Aquino was a youth travel soccer coach with the Hurricane Valley Boy Soccer Club in the Sylmar area, LA County Sheriff Robert Luna said.

How many Americans must die horrible deaths for Democrats to care about the severe risks engendered by illegal migration?

Young USC student Nate Baker was also recently killed by an illegal alien. Baker and Hernandez tragically join the long list of U.S. victims of brutal illegal alien crime.

