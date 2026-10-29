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NYT: Obama Admin Had Evidence of Omar’s Bro-Husband

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 29, 2026 10:21 AM
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NYT: Obama Admin Had Evidence of Omar’s Bro-Husband
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

When even a lefty propaganda rag like The New York Times suddenly develops a conscience and starts reporting scandals on a Democrat representative, you know she’s in a very unstable position and heading for a fall.

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The Times vaguely cited “current and former officials” who confirmed that the Obama administration’s FBI and Department of Homeland Security investigated Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) fraudulent “marriage” to her brother in 2016. The officials stated that the Obama FBI and DHS did find evidence that Omar had committed immigration fraud by pretending to wed her own brother in 2009.

Omar’s marital history is extremely complicated and confusing, not just because she married her brother. Her latest husband is Tim Mynett, who is also potentially in trouble with the law for allegedly selling empty barrels to investors at his abruptly shuttered winery.

Above the paywall, the Times explained:

The reporting for this article is based on interviews with three current and former officials familiar with the present-day investigation and six current and former officials with knowledge of the 2016 investigation.

Now, the Times did not definitively say, as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin did, for instance, that in fact Omar is guilty of immigration fraud and did truly marry her brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi to help him get here. But the fact that the outlet is willing to do so much research into a corrupt Democrat representative is telling about how damning the case against her is.

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Omar changed her real family name of Nur Said Elmi to Omar, which helped her deny his murderous father's role in the Somaliland genocide. It also kept a thin veneer on the marriage to her brother with the last name Nur Said Elmi.

Don’t forget the Trump administration is investigating whether Omar’s father also lied about actually obtaining U.S. naturalization, which is important because she insisted she became a citizen through her father while she was still a minor. Then again, she also potentially altered her birth year to claim she was a minor when she wasn’t.

Related: Omar’s Sister’s Marriage Certificate Has the Same Last Name As Omar’s Bro-Husband

Here at PJ Media, I reported months ago on Omar’s fraud, using documentation from the Republic of Somaliland:

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I also covered the Nur Said Elmis’ connection to Somali war criminals, which is resurfacing.

Omar might not even be a U.S. citizen, and she certainly has a Somalia-first agenda

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DHS | FBI | FRAUD | ILHAN OMAR | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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