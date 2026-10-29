NYT: Obama Admin Had Evidence of Omar’s Bro-Husband

When even a lefty propaganda rag like The New York Times suddenly develops a conscience and starts reporting scandals on a Democrat representative, you know she’s in a very unstable position and heading for a fall.

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The Times vaguely cited “current and former officials” who confirmed that the Obama administration’s FBI and Department of Homeland Security investigated Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-Minn.) fraudulent “marriage” to her brother in 2016. The officials stated that the Obama FBI and DHS did find evidence that Omar had committed immigration fraud by pretending to wed her own brother in 2009.

Omar’s marital history is extremely complicated and confusing, not just because she married her brother. Her latest husband is Tim Mynett, who is also potentially in trouble with the law for allegedly selling empty barrels to investors at his abruptly shuttered winery.

Above the paywall, the Times explained:

The reporting for this article is based on interviews with three current and former officials familiar with the present-day investigation and six current and former officials with knowledge of the 2016 investigation.

Now, the Times did not definitively say, as Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin did, for instance, that in fact Omar is guilty of immigration fraud and did truly marry her brother Ahmed Nur Said Elmi to help him get here. But the fact that the outlet is willing to do so much research into a corrupt Democrat representative is telling about how damning the case against her is.

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Omar changed her real family name of Nur Said Elmi to Omar, which helped her deny his murderous father's role in the Somaliland genocide. It also kept a thin veneer on the marriage to her brother with the last name Nur Said Elmi.

Don’t forget the Trump administration is investigating whether Omar’s father also lied about actually obtaining U.S. naturalization, which is important because she insisted she became a citizen through her father while she was still a minor. Then again, she also potentially altered her birth year to claim she was a minor when she wasn’t.

Related: Omar’s Sister’s Marriage Certificate Has the Same Last Name As Omar’s Bro-Husband

Here at PJ Media, I reported months ago on Omar’s fraud, using documentation from the Republic of Somaliland:

🧾 Receipts: Ilhan Omar’s original last name was Elmi before it was changed. This evidence was available, but the Obama Justice Department refused to investigate. Her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, and their father, Nur Said Elmi (also known as Nur Omar), used multiple names across different countries. Part of the family fled to the United Kingdom, while Ilhan Omar and others entered the United States under their father’s assumed name, “Omar.” These name changes and split identities were used to conceal the father’s true war crimes and identity. Marriage details: • Groom: Ahmed Nur Said Elmi • Bride: Ilhan Abdullahi Omar (real name Ilhan Elmi) Extradition? @TheJusticeDept @DHSgov @WhiteHouse — REPUBLIC OF SOMALILAND (@RepOfSomaliland) March 19, 2026

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I also covered the Nur Said Elmis’ connection to Somali war criminals, which is resurfacing.

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨 Ilhan Omar’s siblings have been pictured with the infamous war criminal and brutal genocidaire ‘General Morgan’. In the Facebook posts they describe the man who is known as ‘the Architect of the Isaaq Genocide’ and ‘the Butcher of Somaliland’ as ‘their uncle’. https://t.co/s9TVJQDZBE — Global News Daily (@GlobaNewsDaily) October 25, 2026

Omar might not even be a U.S. citizen, and she certainly has a Somalia-first agenda.