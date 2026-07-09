Trump: SCOTUS Ruling Already Fueling Citizenship Scams, Rehearing Needed

President Donald Trump has declared he is requesting a rehearing for a crucial birthright citizenship case after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment and opened the floodgates for “birth tourists” and “anchor babies.”

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The current warped view of birthright citizenship is that any child born on U.S. soil is a citizen even if his parents just walked or flew across the border, or even if the parents are affiliated with enemy governments or with international criminal organizations. After the Supreme Court majority ruled this was the right view of birthright citizenship at the end of June, ignoring historical evidence to the contrary and serious threats to our elections and national sovereignty, Trump first urged Congress to pass legislation to correct the decision. But he seems somewhat impatient with the length of time this will take and is seeking a quicker resolution.

On Wednesday, July 8, President Trump posted on Truth Social, “Signs and Billboards are being put up all over our Southern Border, and Mexico, advertising BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP, with ‘Deliveries starting at $4000.’ Likewise, similar signs going up all over our Country.” You can see one example below from Texas. Birthing centers can make huge profits selling packages to foreigners who want to give birth in the USA and have children who are citizens with all the privileges of being American.

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Texas border hospital uses Spanish-language billboards to advertise birth tourism packages to Mexican momshttps://t.co/bX19jqRqXh — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 9, 2026

Trump continued, “Billions of Dollars will be illegally made by this SCAM, with Citizenship going to anyone willing to pay. It will be, by far, the number one way of becoming a citizen, and then the entire family will be allowed to follow. Not sustainable. NOBODY SAW THIS COMING!!! AMERICAN CITIZENSHIP IS NOT FOR SALE! In fact, that is a crime, and therefore, the Supreme Court’s ruling is wrong. I will be asking for a Rehearing by the United States Supreme Court, IMMEDIATELY. This miscarriage of justice will destroy America if they don’t change their absolutely insane decision. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

For Our VIPs: The Day Philadelphia First Heard the Declaration of Independence

As mentioned above, there is indeed more than one proposed bill that could return U.S. citizenship standards to the original understanding of the Fourteenth Amendment, with the foremost bill called the Birthright Citizenship Act. We know for a certainty that the Fourteenth Amendment was never meant to apply to such as birth tourists and anchor babies because when America ratified it, the amendment did not give citizenship to Native American Indians, as the U.S. government considered it did not have direct jurisdiction over them.

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Up to a million Communist Chinese have already gained citizenship through “birth tourism,” and feds have identified similar networks from multiple nations, including in Muslim-dominated Western and Northern Africa. Obviously, this is a massive national security and domestic election integrity threat.

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