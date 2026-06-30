Trump Urges That Congress ‘Start TODAY’ to Fix Broken Birthright Immigration System

President Donald Trump is already working on a plan to save America’s broken birthright citizenship system after Tuesday's Supreme Court decision regarding the interpretation of the Fourteenth Amendment.

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Of course, Trump is disappointed by the Trump v. Barbara decision on June 30. Justices John Roberts and Amy Coney Barrett voted with the radical leftists to claim that any child born in the U.S., even if the parents are illegal aliens or tourists who arrived just before the birth, is a citizen. This totally ignores the original meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment, which did not make all Native American Indians citizens, clearly illustrating that it did not apply to every individual born on American territory.

🚨BREAKING NEWS: The Supreme Court just struck down Trump's birthright citizenship order.



Trump v. Barbara. 5-4



Justice Thomas warned in dissent that this wasn't what the 14th Amendment was written for.



Voted to strike down EO 14160: Roberts, Sotomayor, Kagan, Barrett,… pic.twitter.com/ktq0JjHElv — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) June 30, 2026

Trump posted early on Tuesday afternoon, “The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process. No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!”

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The Birthright Citizenship Act could be the answer, clearly defining citizenship as granted only to children of citizens or lawful permanent residents.

Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Miss.) did, however, propose a Constitutional amendment after the decision as one possible solution should his fellow congressmen not step up to pass the requisite legislation. Schmitt argued this would put the power back in the hands of We the People.

Related: Trump, Congressional GOP Propose a Workaround to Save Citizenship Despite SCOTUS

"The Supreme Court’s decision constitutionalizing unlimited birthright citizenship for the children of illegal aliens and temporarily present aliens is wrong—and disastrous for our sovereignty and the future of our republic," Schmitt argued. "The decision exposes America to grave national security risks and threatens to erode the integrity of the core of American self-government: citizenship." By approving citizenship for children born to illegal alien parents, Schmitt noted, the Supreme Court majority is ruling that those who break our laws to be in our territory still have the immediate privileges of our laws for their kids. Schmitt worries that after the Trump v. Barbara decision, "Ordinary legislation cannot repair the damage. A constitutional amendment is now required."

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But whether the solution is through Congress, as Trump believes, or through a constitutional amendment, as Schmitt believes, it is obvious we need drastic action. Birth tourism has been making automatic citizens of kids born to anti-American foreigners, especially from China, for decades. Illegal aliens have been using "anchor babies" as a way of staying permanently in the U.S. and receiving taxpayer-funded benefits for years. If we are not to surrender our future to our enemies, both foreign and domestic, then Trump v. Barbara cannot stand unchallenged.

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