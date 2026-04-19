Were Almost 10% of U.S.-Born Babies in 2023 ‘Anchor Babies’?

So many illegal aliens entered our country to give birth and have their babies declared American citizens under the Biden administration that anchor babies reportedly represented almost one in 10 American births in 2023.

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Not enough Americans understand how absolutely crucial an upcoming Supreme Court ruling on birthright citizenship is to our nation. If the court makes the wrong decision and upholds our current unconstitutional and irrational system, we might as well just hand the country’s governance over to Democrat politicians. Why? Because of anchor babies and everything they mean to our society and our political system.

Democrats, of course, love the current system of birthright citizenship, because it is a way for them to work around our immigration laws and bring in more potential Democrat voters and dependent welfare recipients. Open borders policy under the Biden administration was so successful in this way that Pew Research Center found 320,000 of the 3.6 million babies born in the USA in 2023 were anchor babies, or approximately 9%. Of those, the overwhelming majority were born to illegal aliens, while about 15,000 were born to mothers with temporary protected status, a scam “de facto asylum” that gives too many criminal aliens a veneer of legality. Even in those cases, the babies’ fathers were not legal U.S. residents.

Brandy Perez Carbaugh of the Heritage Foundation reacted to that shocking statistic in comments to the New York Post. “Under the current erroneous birthright citizenship interpretation, these children automatically become citizens and unlock food stamps, welfare, specialized schooling for English education, and eventually college aid,” Carbaugh said. Of course, some of that even extends to their illegal alien relatives, as my hometown’s University of Arizona is not offering merit based scholarships to students based on high GPAs this year, but their website still advertises student aid for illegal aliens.

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The number of anchor babies had gone up for three consecutive years under the Biden administration. Even now, experts are concerned about foreigners’ exploitation of our birthright citizenship policies, the Post noted.

The Fourteenth Amendment absolutely does not refer to every single person simply born within American borders. It describes “All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof,” and we know for certain the framers did not have the modern Democrat view, because Native American Indians did not receive citizenship through the amendment, even though they were born on U.S. land.

To give just one example of why our recurrent definition of birthright citizenship is an issue, the Chinese-American Zheng siblings recently tried to bomb MacDill Air Force Base before fleeing to China. Their parents are illegal aliens, and the anti-U.S., pro-communist siblings are anchor babies, citizens simply by being born here, and of course their parents stayed on for the benefits.

As in the case of this family, illegal aliens who give birth in America often not only use the child to keep them in the USA, but it gives rise to chain migration, where a long stream of family members head up to America to affirm their relationship with the anchor baby. And that is why whenever the leftist media does a sob story about some traumatized child watching his illegal alien criminal parents get dragged away, they are being completely disingenuous.

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