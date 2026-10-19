Girls Are Forced to Compete With Boys in Washington. Now They Sleep and Bathe With Them.

Boys are officially allowed to compete against girls in Washington state. And, if that's not ridiculous enough, now they sleep and take baths with them.

Oh, yes, they do.

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And it gets worse, mom and dad, as if the parents of college-bound girls didn't have Cornell University frat boy threesomes or seven-somes swimming in their heads.

Now the girls need to bunk in with the boys on the team and the one dude on the team is hazing your daughter. He'd love to be in a "lesbian relationship" (heterosexual, if you're keeping book) with her. Wink, wink.

Oh, yes, that happened too.

And it's perfectly fine with the state superintendent of schools, who is a complete dyed-in-the-wool leftist whackadoodle, because he reckons there is such a thing as "chest feeding." Reminder, Chris Reykdal is in charge of school science departments too.

Let us pray.

Amen. And may I take a moment to ask where the parents of school-aged children get tax refunds for this fruit battery?

I wrote about the Camas High School girls cross country team in the last West Coast, Messed Coast™ — Let's Hear It for an Oregon Good Guy With a Gun when I told you the story of the lady Papermakers (Camas used to be a pulp mill town) team being required to compete against boys. We learned that some of the girls on the team walked off — forfeited — a recent meet rather than compete — unfairly — against a post-puberty boy who has deluded himself into thinking he's a girl who's on their own damned team.

One wonders if Chris Reykdal believes in the science-y psychiatric condition known as gender dysphoria.

Anyway, the male student had been with the boys team earlier this season, but I guess the whole came in 76th place in meets didn't sit so well with him so he thought he'd join the girls' team and come in second once in awhile.

And now we discover that homeboy shared a hotel room for an away meet with a female team member, who is very possibly under the age of consent (16).

What the hell is going on here?

Now that could be construed as a rhetorical question. Fine. But this one is not.

What is a girl supposed to do when a boy begins making sexual suggestions while in the hotel for that away meet?

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I know the answer.

It comes right after the lightning-bolt parental reaction I will move heaven and earth to fight for my daughter's virtue, but before lemme at him.

Here's that question:

Will a trial attorney I hire to sue the stuffing out of school district take my case on contingency? Here's a tip: don't let the lawyer take more than 35% of the settlement.

From Clark County Today:

The transgender athlete and two female members of the team partially undressed, reportedly to underwear and sports bras, and got in an “ice bath’’ in the bathroom of the hotel room. At least one female team member present felt uncomfortable with the behavior. She later made a complaint before leaving the team altogether earlier this week. “He (the biological male) did enter a family member’s room,’’ a source told Clark County Today. “She (the family member) was rooming with two other girls. He entered with a couple of other girls. My (relationship redacted) didn’t have a choice in the matter. But she was uncomfortable. An ice bath was set up in the room. He proceeded to take an ice bath in the bathroom with two other girls. She left. She was very upset. It was a violation of her privacy.’’

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But wait, here's a favorite part, primarily because it's completely untethered to reality:

Presumably, he stripped down to his shorts and sports bra like the girls do among themselves for the ice bath.

Have you seen this dude? A bra?

Logan Mihailoff, a junior at Camas High School in Washington, finished 76th in a boys' junior varsity cross-country race. Mid-season he switched to girls varsity and started winning. This is why you should vote *YES* on ballot measure I-638 in November. https://t.co/lAz0UXsexT — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) October 15, 2026

And, Chris Reykdal, and mom and dad, it gets worse.

Complaints were also made about the behavior of the biological male on the bus the Camas SD chartered for the trip... “He was on the bus sitting with a girl, touching her, rubbing her leg,’’ one of the family members told Clark County Today. “He pulled the girl on his lap and said ‘you could make me a lesbian.’ That is inappropriate whether he's trans or not.’’ Complaints were also made about the behavior of the biological male on the bus the Camas SD chartered for the trip. “He was on the bus sitting with a girl, touching her, rubbing her leg,’’ one of the family members told Clark County Today. “He pulled the girl on his lap and said ‘you could make me a lesbian.’ That is inappropriate whether he's trans or not.’’

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And it turns out the boy who wants to be a girl is a creeper. Shocking.

“Firstly, (name redacted) has a reputation for touching girls,’’ another family member stated. “This behavior predates his decision to declare girlhood and don a sports bra for cross country. On Friday afternoon (Oct. 9) on the bus ride up to Arlington, several athletes witnessed him pawing a girl seated on his lap and heard him say, ‘I am a lesbian for you.’ This type of conduct on a sports trip is against school policy, regardless of whether it is consensual or not. He was also overheard in a graphic sexual conversation with a couple of his girl ‘supporters.’ This is also against school policy. Believe it or not, he has convinced some of the girls (and perhaps himself) that he's a lesbian. No joke. It seems to be part of his MO.’’

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On second thought, if that attorney can promise a few more zeros on the end of that settlement, you can give him 40%.

I talked about this case with Dr. Andrew Fox, a priest, professor, dad, and grandpa, on the Adult in the Room Podcast.

He brought a flamethrower, so you may want to stand back a little.

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