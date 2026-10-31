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Is ‘Decoy Dan’ Sullivan Running From His Scandals and Hometown?

Catherine Salgado Follow @CatSalgado32
Oct 31, 2026 11:38 AM
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Is ‘Decoy Dan’ Sullivan Running From His Scandals and Hometown?
AP Photo/Becky Bohrer, File

The eponymous fake Republican candidate running against Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), likely after former Rep. Mary Peltola (D-Alaska) recruited him, has reportedly left his hometown for an undisclosed location.

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The Trump administration has brought a lawsuit against “Decoy Dan” Sullivan and Peltola, arguing that they broke the law by deliberately orchestrating a deceptive campaign to confuse voters and steal votes from Sen. Sullivan. The New York Times viewed documents and messages which it said revealed that Peltola’s campaign specifically tried to recruit other Alaskans named Dan Sullivan to run against the Republican senator, and that Decoy Dan was the one who took the bait.

Both the Department of Justice and its FBI specifically are involved in trying to ensure there is no more deliberate election rigging in Alaska.

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It is possible, though not certain, that Peltola and "Decoy Dan" violated Alaska's campaign finance laws. It is also possible that the Peltola-Decoy Dan scheme violates federal law, because it deliberately confuses voters and tries to trick them into voting for the wrong person (see 52 U.S.C. § 10308(a)).

Related: Trump Calls for Disqualification and Prosecution of Peltola, ‘Decoy Dan’ in Alaska Senate Race

President Donald Trump wants Decoy Dan and Peltola disqualified, but the courts and Alaskan officials will have to act. From CBS News, in an article updated October 31:

Daniel J. Sullivan, the independent candidate running for Senate in Alaska whose name is almost identical to the Republican senator running for reelection, left his hometown of Petersburg earlier this week, multiple sources confirmed to CBS News.

One resident and former student of Sullivan's said she saw Sullivan on a flight to Anchorage on Monday — two days before The New York Times first reported that he was recruited by operatives linked to Democrat Mary Peltola's campaign. The source added she did not know where Sullivan was headed, but another friend said he and his wife are known among friends as "world travelers." 

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If this Sullivan was only ever supposed to be on the ballot to confuse Republican voters and siphon off a few votes from the senator, then he would not have any interest in actually winning the race. But he would probably be very worried at the prospect of having his sham campaign scrutinized in court. CBS continued:

Sullivan's current whereabouts after leaving his hometown are not clear.

Dozens of Petersburg residents also told CBS News they never saw or received any campaign materials like mailers, flyers, brochures or signs since the former elementary school teacher announced his candidacy last spring. 

Where in the world is Decoy Dan Sullivan?

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at PJ Media, especially ahead of the midterm election, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left, and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve. Help us continue to tell the truth about our great nation and its successes. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ALASKA | DAN SULLIVAN | MARY PELTOLA | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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