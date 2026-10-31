Maternal-Fetal Health Doctor Deplores Proposed Virginia Abortion Amendment

If you vote in Virginia, don’t fall for the hellishly deceptive language of Amendment 1.

Virginia Democrats are trying to place abortionists beyond all liability, institutionalize abortion on demand, sanction infanticide after a late-term abortion, and prevent parents from knowing if minors abort their babies. The amendment is a vile play to ensure baby-killing, without any attempt at basic health standards for anyone involved. Amendment 1, on the ballot now, is a demonic symptom of the baby-hating lefty death cult, a threat to mothers and babies alike.

Advertisement

Dr. Timothy Boley, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist and leader of the Virginia Medical Professionals for Women's Safety, shared a statement with PJ Media. “Question 1 is not simply about whether abortion is legal, it is about whether Virginia will continue to have the ability to establish and enforce basic medical standards for abortion,” he said. “The language of Question 1 is broad enough to restrict the Commonwealth’s ability to set or adjust safeguards—we would never accept this lack of accountability in any other area of medicine.”

He continued, “What’s more, this wouldn’t be just a change to our laws, it would be written into Virginia’s Constitution. If experience later proves that Question 1 does not allow for us to practice good healthcare, it will be near impossible for us to return to our current laws. That is why nearly 300 medical professionals in Virginia have united to vote No on Question 1, and we hope all who hear our message will do the same for the sake of the women of the Commonwealth.” There are already very few restrictions on abortion in Virginia, and this amendment would ensure no restrictions at all.

🚨 Virginia, I know where I stand on Question 1 — and I have not wavered. But don’t take my word for it. Read the article. Read the actual amendment language. Know what you’re being asked to put into our Constitution. Get informed. Decide for yourself. https://t.co/8PMxrYjlVa https://t.co/Pe5mXOeEpJ — Winsome Earle-Sears (@winwithwinsome) October 26, 2026

Surgical abortion dismembers, beheads, or crushes the skulls of babies. Abortion pills starve them to death. Science has confirmed that every human is a unique and separate living being from the moment of conception. How can a nation which claims to be Judeo-Christian and free allow such evil?

Part of the way that Democrats convince Americans to vote for abortion amendments such as this Virginia one is that they claim there will not be miscarriage care without the abortion amendments. This is a blatant lie. Care for mothers who miscarried their babies has nothing to do with abortion, and on top of that, hundreds of medical experts have testified that abortion is never necessary to save a mother‘s life. Those who believe that it is have fallen for dishonest propaganda.

Read Also: Hilton Decries Becerra Trafficking Network: Child Abusers Exploited Kids Each Hundreds of Times

Indeed, abortion is actively harmful to women. Up to 7% of women who use the abortion pill require surgery, and some die. In 2011, psychologist Dr. Priscilla Coleman cited multiple studies to argue that abortion is tied to an increased risk of mental health problems. A 2019 study found that women who abort their babies are at a higher risk of depression — even if the pregnancies were originally “unwanted.”

Then, in September 2022, LifeNews cited evidence from “doctors, researchers, counselors and victims of sexual abuse” that abortion actually adds to the trauma that rape victims experience. Women, especially teens, who get abortions are more at risk of suicide, self-harm, PTSD, and trauma — even for years afterwards. And according to Human Life International in 2022, “nearly 80% of rape victims who had an abortion later regretted their decision.” When the apostles forbade all abortion in the Didache, they understood the pure evil of abortion that most Americans don’t want to acknowledge today. There is no such thing as an abortion that helps the mother objectively speaking, and every abortion takes an innocent baby’s life.

Advertisement

It is also worth noting that abortion has taken the lives of over 65 million American babies in the last few decades, and that our population now only grows when there are mass influxes of foreigners. In fact, births are falling and the native population is aging. Abortion enabled us literally to commit genocide of our present and future generations of Americans.