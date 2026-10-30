Hilton Decries Becerra Trafficking Network: Child Abusers Exploited Kids Each Hundreds of Times

California's Republican gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton is highlighting recent horrifying revelations about his Democrat opponent Xavier Becerra’s child trafficking network, as Becerra’s Department of Health and Human Services treated unaccompanied alien children (UACs) as part of its “assembly line.”

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On October 29, Hilton called attention to comments from a couple of months ago that Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin made, during which he talked about the abuses of UACs under the Biden administration, which means particularly under the watch of Becerra, current Democrat candidate for governor in California.

Hilton is right — in a sane country, Becerra’s trafficking would be disqualifying for any further office. But Democrats are not sane.

🚨🚨 DHS INVESTIGATION: Migrant children raped 600-700 times. Becerra enabled this. He dismantled checks supposed to make sure the 450,000 migrant kids in his "care" were sent to loving homes. Instead they were sent to child sex and labor traffickers. DISQUALIFYING. https://t.co/e7gTEm7iMO — Steve Hilton (@SteveHiltonx) October 29, 2026

It is worth reviewing Mullin’s comments in full and passing them on to relatives and friends unsure about voting Republican this Election Day. Some of the children suffered rape literally hundreds of times. But Becerra’s network specifically removed as many safeguards as possible so they could pass the children off to whoever claimed to be a sponsor, without vetting, without verification, even if there was a reason to believe the people in question were traffickers and child abusers.

Mullin soberly stated, “You know, I tell people that I haven't quit smiling since I've been assigned to the Department of Homeland Security, but I have to take that back, because when we start digging into these cases, you start hearing the absolute, horrific things that took place underneath the Biden administration, under true neglect, at best, and criminal at worst.”

It was certainly criminal “to allow 450,000 kids to go missing throughout… this country. President Trump has made it a point to go find these kids.” Mullin listed multiple agencies and subdivisions involved in bringing the kids home, including Homeland Security Investigations and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. “Because of our partnership with HHS and DOJ, the Department of Homeland Security, truly using the best of the best, which the Democrats sometimes want to demonize, because a lot of times, this is ICE. This is HSI. This is CVP [Citizenship verification procedures].”

The DHS secretary pointed out that Democrats continue to act as if their immense trafficking system were compassionate and as if all the rescuers were vicious thugs worthy of prosecution and firing because they are saving kids. “These individuals that the Democrats seem to want to defund, but because of President Trump, we finally funded them for three years, were able to push and go find these kids. We found 146,000 kids so far, 146,000 kids. We still have nearly 300,000 missing.”

Related: DHS Closes Loophole Chinese Birth Tourists Used

Mullin provided a graphic statistic to illustrate why the rescue work is so important and how despicable the Democrats are. “We're investigating reports to where some of these kids claim that they were raped 6[00] to 700 times. I don't care who you are. I don't care if you have kids, if you don't have kids, I don't care if you're a liberal, you're independent, you're a Democrat, you're Republican. If you can't stand for law enforcement to go find these kids, who are you?

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The Democrat Party has always been willing to exploit others’ children (e.g., slavery and eugenics), but now Dems are even exploiting children they claim for themselves. “Every leader... should understand what's going on. And do you know where we're finding the most of [the traffickers]? Sanctuary cities. Because they know they're safe.”

Again, share this with anyone unmotivated to vote against Democrats this election. We can’t allow people like Becerra to win.