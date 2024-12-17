Discounted Death: Kroger Selling Cheap Abortion Pills?

Kroger stores are reportedly trying to make baby murder as cheap and convenient as possible, with abortion pills for only $7. Our nation has become very sick, and the pro-life Founding Fathers would be horrified.

America truly seems to be infected by the same demonic craze that once led people to sacrifice their children to their pagan gods, only in our case, the god is woke ideology and the sacrifice is carried out either by abortion or by mutilating transgender surgeries. The Kroger Health Savings Club membership program allows the chain’s customers to “start saving up to 85% on your prescription medications,” including abortion pills, according to Live Action.

Judeo-Christian morality teaches that murder of innocents is always wrong (abortion was condemned by Christian authorities from the apostles in the Didache on), and scientists have proven beyond the shadow of a doubt that an unborn baby is a unique human being from the very moment of conception. The Founding Fathers likewise opposed abortion, and indeed, abortion has severe psychological and physical effects on women too. Yet now abortion is so entrenched in American society that Kroger is reportedly discounting its abortion pills to make depopulation that much easier.

Live Action reported on Dec. 12:

The website is clear that the drug is used “to end a pregnancy,” but unlike the Sam’s Club pharmacy website, Kroger’s website does not detail the potential risks for taking the drug. Live Action News called the number listed for Kroger Health Savings Club and inquired whether the drugs listed here would be available at every Kroger Pharmacy. We were told that this website is not a mail-order pharmacy, but that customers will need to ask at each specific Kroger Pharmacy whether mifepristone will be in stock or available at that location… The abortion pill ends the life of a living preborn child by starving the baby of important nutrients the child needs to survive. The drug also has potential risks, including a black box warning for sepsis. The FDA’s medication guide for the drug acknowledges that as many as seven percent (7%) of women who take mifepristone will need surgery after “to stop bleeding” or to complete the abortion.

Abortion is also harmful to women, putting them at a much higher risk of depression, self-harm, and suicide, among other risks. Two women recently died in Georgia after taking abortion pills.

According to Human Life International in 2022, “nearly 80% of rape victims who had an abortion later regretted their decision. By contrast, more than 80% of women who did not abort after rape were happy that they had continued the pregnancy.” Furthermore, abortion is never necessary to save the mother’s life.

Kroger should not be offering these dangerous abortion pills at all, let alone potentially discounting them. If this report is true, then Kroger is knowingly distributing drugs that not only kill babies but also put women at severe risk of injury and death.