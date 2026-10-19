Does Britain Really Want a Generation of Greta Thunbergs? Ask the BBC.

The signs pointing to a dark future for Britain are many. Consider just a few that immediately come to mind:

Fertility rates have hit record lows.

The terrorism threat level is severe.

British Jews feel increasingly unsafe, and a majority don’t see a long-term future in the country.

The spirit of freedom is dying, with an anti-free-speech tide flooding the nation.

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We can add to the list the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which is brainwashing children to be radical leftists. This is nothing new, of course. I’ve written about the BBC’s disgraceful 9/11 explainer for kids, which was equivocal, to put it kindly, on whom to place most of the blame: al-Qaeda or the U.S.

Now it's telling children not to blame illegal migrants for breaking the law to get into Britain.

The children’s educational platform BBC Bitesize, which about 1.7 million students use every week, offers a game that scores children on whether they answer questions correctly. No, not whether they know the value of the digit 7 in the number 42,712. Instead, the game is looking for the ideologically correct answers to questions like whether illegal immigrants should be deported or granted amnesty.

Alex Armstrong of GB News played the game and found that choosing amnesty earns you points for the economy and public health. Guess what happened when he chose to deport them. Not only did he lose points for that answer, but BBC Bitesize also warned him that deporting can be dangerous and that he should not expect it to be unchallenged. What’s the message? Armstrong told parents what their kids are being taught: “Illegal migration is good for us."

Later in the game, Armstrong chose to leave the decision on whether to rent housing to immigrants up to landlords, which cost him 2 points in public health. “How dare immigrants compete equally with British people for housing!” he scoffed.

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How about whether taxpayers should fund university degrees? You already know the right answer, according to BBC Bitesize: “It does mean higher taxes, but society will benefit from this.” The kids Bitesize views as future progressive activists are also encouraged to spread the word to immigrants that universities are open to all. One assumes the game’s creators would include the growing number of extremists on British campuses who are making Jewish students feel unsafe.

Talk TV reports that the game also manages to promote net zero policies, climate change hysteria, and Black Lives Matter while celebrating left-wing activists like Greta Thunberg, who was last seen supporting the riots in France while wearing a kaffiyeh. The BBC is, of course, a public broadcaster, and a furious Julia Hartley-Brewer of Talk TV fumed: “It’s being paid for by us. We are forced by law, on pain of being sent to prison if we don’t pay the fine, to pay for this. I mean, this is an absolute outrage.”

As Emma Trimble, senior fellow at The New Culture Forum, pointed out, the game blatantly goes against the BBC’s own impartiality rules. That’s nothing new, since the BBC does the same constantly in its anti-Israel coverage. Trimble, who said she remembers learning math and reading on BBC Bitesize when she was a kid, called the game "the sort of thing that you would expect from some kind of Soviet re-education camp."

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While Britain doesn't have to worry about a Soviet threat anymore, MI5 spy chief Ken McCallum did warn last week that hybrid warfare from Russia is near the top of the list of threats facing the nation, along with Iran and Islamic terrorism. If only more of the UK’s leaders also saw the brainwashing of British kids as a significant threat. Because if when the UK starts seeing riots like the ones now tearing up France, it will be those kids following in Greta Thunberg’s footsteps.

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