Whiskey Wednesday: A Toast to 30 Years of Woodford Reserve

If you’re a whiskey drinker, there’s always one particular brand that really caught your attention and started you on your journey. For me, that was Woodford Reserve. I don’t remember exactly when I first tasted it, but I was a fan from the jump.

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This month, the iconic brand celebrates 30 years. Woodford Reserve is marking the occasion with two special releases: a Distillery Series Triple Pot Still, which began selling at the distillery last week, and a special ceramic decanter and personal selection that will debut on Friday.

But I’m not here to write something that sounds like a press release. Instead, I want to celebrate three decades of one of my favorite brands.

My brother and I visited Woodford Reserve in 2024, and here’s part of what I wrote about the tour:

I was looking forward to visiting Woodford Reserve Distillery the most. Woodford makes my favorite bourbon, so I was definitely interested in seeing how it's made. Our GPS gave us bad directions to the distillery, but it wasn't a problem because we were early enough and the scenery while we were lost was incredible. Woodford's facility is handsome and elegant, and the waiting area felt luxurious… Woodford's tasting was exquisite. Mini coasters, recipe cards, branded water and napkins, and even a sample of the company's bourbon ball chocolates made the experience extra special. Our guide walked us through tasting every variety and asked us what flavors we noticed. I jokingly told some friends that it was nearly a religious experience.

Woodford Reserve may be one of the new-ish kids on the block, but the property has been in use for over 200 years. Distilling began on the site in 1812 under Elijah Pepper, and the gorgeous stone building dates back to 1838. Later, it became the Oscar Pepper distillery, where Dr. James C. Crow perfected sour mash processes and other innovations; after that, it was Labrot & Graham.

Brown-Forman owned the property, sold it, and bought it back in 1993. Three years later, in October 1996, it launched Woodford Reserve. At the time, Woodford’s copper pot stills were an innovation in a bourbon landscape dotted with column stills. Today, those beautiful stills are a breathtaking centerpiece of the distillery tour.

Related: Whiskey Wednesday: Happy Bourbon Heritage Month!

Woodford’s signature bourbon is the one I fell in love with a decade or so ago, but several innovations like the popular Double Oaked, which includes a second round of maturation in a specially toasted barrel, have helped show the brand’s willingness to stretch its legs. Chris Morris left his mark on the company as master distiller, and Elizabeth McCall took over upon Morris’ retirement in 2023. She’s definitely proving that she can fill his formidable shoes.

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Woodford Reserve has been the Official Bourbon of the Kentucky Derby since 1999 and a Presenting Sponsor since 2018. Annual commemorative Derby bottles are a collector tradition. The brand is also a key part of the Bourbon Trail and general bourbon tourism; the facility is a must-visit, believe me.

As I’m writing this Whiskey Wednesday (on a Tuesday night), I’m toasting to Woodford Reserve, the bourbon that made me a believer. Here’s to 30 years and a long, exciting future ahead. I’ll drink to that.

This week’s Whiskey Wednesday is free for everyone, but normally, these columns are a VIP perk. Consider this one a sample — the kind they pour at the distillery before you decide to bring a bottle home.

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