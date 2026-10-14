DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Today's Democrats: Not the Commies Our Grandfathers Faced

Kevin Downey Jr. Follow @kdjradioshow
Oct 14, 2026 10:48 PM
Advertisement
Today's Democrats: Not the Commies Our Grandfathers Faced
AP Photo/Eric Gay

As I was scrolling through Twitter/X/Whatever looking for videos of Antifa getting bopped (because they are hilarious), it occurred to me that today's filthy communists are a far cry from the trained, maniacal Marxists our fathers and grandfathers squared off with decades ago.

Advertisement

Our forefathers stood nose-to-nose against dangerous Marxists who were trained to kill them. If my grandad knew that today's commies have traded in their AK-47s for breast implants, he'd smack me upside my head for not punching the lipstick off "Amanda" (a man, duh!) for twerking in a classroom full of kids.

Let's face it: we have it easy. And as of now, all we have to do to combat communism is vote. But if things do get hot, these are the new wave of Marxists we will have to deal with, and frankly, we have it way easier than our antecedents.

Check out Fidel Fatso as it gets booted from a recent rally held by President Donald Trump:

This video raises many questions:

  • Is this fatty acid male or female?
  • Can people overdose on carbs?
  • Is that a crop top or...?
  • Why?

Let's watch this human avalanche from another angle as President Trump offers some mighty fine commentary:

From this next angle, we can see that our blood-sugar bolshevik beast took quite a beating from some of Trump's patriotic audience members. Please ignore the drivel written in defense of the trouble-making tundra wookie:

Recommended
Ilhan Omar Has a New Problem, and It Fits in a Pocket David Manney James Talarico Just Gave Us the Clearest Sign That His Campaign Is in Trouble Matt Margolis
Advertisement

The only similarity I can find between today's commies and yesteryear's commies is their dedication to aggressive behavior.  

Advertisement

Check out "She" Guevara, as it fails to contain its attempt at toxic femininity:

The only threat this attention-starved transamabob incel below poses is to a magnet. Zhit is one CT scan away from having its face relocated.

Below we have what I call the Walker Brigade, as many of them look old enough to need a walker. 

Why anyone would make dementia patients march in such a sad parade is beyond me:

Our fathers and their fathers before them fought communists holding assault rifles. We have to deal with Mr. Ed's liberal granddaughter, who might be immortal, as it appears to have taken a face full of buckshot:

One of my favorite traits of modern American communists is that they rarely reproduce. Those who do are likely to abort their children before or even on the day of birth. The children of libdolts who manage to survive will likely have their genitals at birth ginsued into SpaghettiOs.

Advertisement

And sometimes nature corrects its mistakes:

Many of our fathers fought the Viet Cong. If we are lucky, we will get to shoot it out against gay Oompa-Loompas:

No matter what happens, no matter how "hot" our culture war gets, I can promise you one thing: we got this.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining PJ Media VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ANTIFA | COMMUNISM | DONALD TRUMP | TRANSGENDER

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Ilhan Omar Has a New Problem, and It Fits in a Pocket

Ilhan Omar Has a New Problem, and It Fits in a Pocket

David Manney
James Talarico Just Gave Us the Clearest Sign That His Campaign Is in Trouble

James Talarico Just Gave Us the Clearest Sign That His Campaign Is in Trouble

Matt Margolis
Millions Are Fleeing Blue States, and It’s Not for the Sunshine

Millions Are Fleeing Blue States, and It’s Not for the Sunshine

Aaron Hanscom

Trending on PJ Media Videos