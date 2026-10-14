Today's Democrats: Not the Commies Our Grandfathers Faced

As I was scrolling through Twitter/X/Whatever looking for videos of Antifa getting bopped (because they are hilarious), it occurred to me that today's filthy communists are a far cry from the trained, maniacal Marxists our fathers and grandfathers squared off with decades ago.

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(Series of Clips) Antifa gets beaten up #Antifa #Gore #Pedophile #MAMA #RightWing https://t.co/C6gaYXLEg1 — Ezio Vladmir (@TroyXD6) January 27, 2023

Our forefathers stood nose-to-nose against dangerous Marxists who were trained to kill them. If my grandad knew that today's commies have traded in their AK-47s for breast implants, he'd smack me upside my head for not punching the lipstick off "Amanda" (a man, duh!) for twerking in a classroom full of kids.

Let's face it: we have it easy. And as of now, all we have to do to combat communism is vote. But if things do get hot, these are the new wave of Marxists we will have to deal with, and frankly, we have it way easier than our antecedents.

Check out Fidel Fatso as it gets booted from a recent rally held by President Donald Trump:

The protester at tonight’s Trump rally in Ohio. https://t.co/HiltXPtkY0 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 13, 2026

This video raises many questions:

Is this fatty acid male or female?

Can people overdose on carbs?

Is that a crop top or...?

Why?

Let's watch this human avalanche from another angle as President Trump offers some mighty fine commentary:

Another disgusting paid lefty protestor ejected from Trump rally. #GODBLESSDONALDJTRUMP https://t.co/cvStzVJcmJ — TheIrishWatchdog (@WatchdogTh96012) October 13, 2026

From this next angle, we can see that our blood-sugar bolshevik beast took quite a beating from some of Trump's patriotic audience members. Please ignore the drivel written in defense of the trouble-making tundra wookie:

A woman arrived at a Trump rally wearing a shirt that read, “Release the Epstein Files.” She shouted her demand, and the confrontation turned physical. President Trump called the person being removed a paid protester. But the protester was a woman, and no evidence has been established that she was paid. That is not even the central issue. What is clear is that she wore the shirt, was punched in the face, had her hair pulled, and was dragged down by men in the crowd. Even if she came to provoke the crowd or disrupt the event, that does not justify grown men attacking her. The video shows three men involved, and some later boasted online about what they did. Security eventually intervened, but the woman was escorted out while the men who appeared to attack her remained inside. We need the complete context: what happened before and after the clip, and whether everyone involved was treated equally. As of now, it does not appear that any of the men were arrested. Neither was the protester. You can find her disruptive. You can suspect she was paid. Neither claim makes repeated punches to the face acceptable. Law and order cannot depend on which political team someone supports. — Ben Swann (@BenSwann_) October 14, 2026

The only similarity I can find between today's commies and yesteryear's commies is their dedication to aggressive behavior.

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Check out "She" Guevara, as it fails to contain its attempt at toxic femininity:

Transgender man has a meltdown and starts screaming https://t.co/FXhFh3Xs2I — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 27, 2025

The only threat this attention-starved transamabob incel below poses is to a magnet. Zhit is one CT scan away from having its face relocated.

This preferred pronoun thing has reached levels beyond retarded https://t.co/VyXLcoLiat — Retard Finder (@IfindRetards) October 13, 2026

Below we have what I call the Walker Brigade, as many of them look old enough to need a walker.

Why anyone would make dementia patients march in such a sad parade is beyond me:

How many AARP members do YOU count? https://t.co/8CphTIwhb2 — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) October 6, 2026

Our fathers and their fathers before them fought communists holding assault rifles. We have to deal with Mr. Ed's liberal granddaughter, who might be immortal, as it appears to have taken a face full of buckshot:

If you sit out on election day, THIS wins: https://t.co/43Jj5WazGG — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) October 6, 2026

One of my favorite traits of modern American communists is that they rarely reproduce. Those who do are likely to abort their children before or even on the day of birth. The children of libdolts who manage to survive will likely have their genitals at birth ginsued into SpaghettiOs.

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And sometimes nature corrects its mistakes:

Ladies, if you do this, we WILL have a female president. So please, proceed 🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/gcam3B7hpc — Bunter Hiden, 48% Gay Crack Connoisseur (@bidin_hunter) October 14, 2026

Many of our fathers fought the Viet Cong. If we are lucky, we will get to shoot it out against gay Oompa-Loompas:

White dudes for Harris heading into the Midterms 🤭🤭🤭 https://t.co/QURWQGWLBo — Bunter Hiden, 48% Gay Crack Connoisseur (@bidin_hunter) October 5, 2026

No matter what happens, no matter how "hot" our culture war gets, I can promise you one thing: we got this.

They're saying this a member of the Antifa Special Ops Meal Team Six. https://t.co/7B1itfHn5W — Uncensored USA 🇺🇸 (@UncensoredUSA) May 5, 2024

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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