Trump Boasts About Japanese Semiconductor Investment in New York

President Donald Trump has secured an investment deal with Japan that will hopefully bring much-needed semiconductor manufacturing and jobs to New York.

As of right now, too much of the global semiconductor industry is still dependent upon Commie China, particularly for the rare earths so necessary for their fabrication. The Chinese control 90% of rare earths processing, for instance. Nearly all of our electronics and AI depend on these semiconductors, and in this area, as in so many others, America has spent far too many years offshoring manufacture to other countries like China and India. It’s time to bring the industry back to the United States.

Advertisement

“ANOTHER MASSIVE 21 BILLION DOLLAR INVESTMENT FOR AMERICA!” Trump proudly announced on Truth Social on October 14. “Today, under my leadership, GlobalFoundries and my Department of Commerce led by Secretary Howard Lutnick announced a MASSIVE 21 BILLION INVESTMENT to build 2 giant new Semiconductor Manufacturing Facilities in Malta, New York.”

Foreign investment in America is not always a positive. When it comes to certain terror-sponsoring or sharia countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia, we should probably be worried about why they are investing money in America. But since we broke the evil ideology of imperial Japan and rebuilt it following World War II, the Japanese have been our staunch allies.

The new investment deal will probably be a much-needed boon to New York, run by anti-business Democrats as it is. “This DEAL will create 27,000 high paying Construction and Supply Chain Jobs and over 1,000 additional highly skilled Manufacturing Jobs in New York,” Trump confirmed. “Under my direction, JAPAN WILL PROVIDE THE CAPITAL for the 21 Billion Dollar Investment. This DEAL is a result of my HISTORIC TRADE DEALS to REVITALIZE the American Industrial Base, create HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF GREAT AMERICAN JOBS, and strengthen our National and Economic Security.”

For Our VIPs: America 250: In 1774, the Continental Congress Issued a Declaration on Colonial Rights

The president explained further, “We are turning the Investment commitments from Japan, Korea and Taiwan into HUGE Construction Projects. These are TRANSFORMATIONAL AND GENERATIONAL DEALS FOR AMERICA — More Semiconductors, more Power, more Energy Security, and more Jobs for the U.S.A. As I showed with our massive WIN with INTEL, my Administration's Commerce Department is the first to ever earn money for America.”

Trump also pitched the investment as benefiting even those American taxpayers who will not be looking for jobs in New York. “I am announcing an additional agreement with GlobalFoundries where the U.S. Taxpayer will receive shares in GlobalFoundries,” he said. “My Commerce Department will invest 955 Million Dollars in Silicon Photonics, Silicon Germanium, and Advanced Packaging. This brings our total Investments to 1.63 Billion Dollars, and now, the U.S. Government’s stake is worth over 2 Billion Dollars. We are the first Administration ever to turn Grants into money for America. Your great Businessman President running the Greatest Economy in the World — AN ALL-AROUND HUGE WIN FOR AMERICA!”

Advertisement

And goodness knows, America needs more jobs and more industry.