Loud Rhetoric and Quiet Actions

The British government made an official announcement, and it will very possibly be used as a reason to initiate attacks on Iran before the midterms.

While we were remembering Columbus Day here in America, UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the plot to attack the Fairford Air Force Base was "highly likely" coordinated in Iran and almost certainly directed by the Revolutionary Guards. "We will not tolerate these threats on our soil," he stated. Iran's Foreign Ministry quickly condemned Britain and managed to simultaneously throw some insults at the Western nation. "Tehran rejects the baseless accusations directed at it. Britain's attempts to invent security claims against other countries are no secret to anyone."

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The reason this is all significant is that it opens up other options for Trump, as opposed to waiting until the midterms. Because the intelligence is not from Israel but from the UK; and because it was a direct attack on the U.S., Trump could use it to support attacking Iran at any moment.

When you add that Emirati air carrier Etihad and Qatar Airways are both postponing their flights to and from Saudi Arabia; that there is an assemblage of U.S. Naval power that is overwhelming in the region; and that the Israelis are clear about what must ultimately be done, we must all be prepared for significant conflict in the near future.

And we must prepare for the conflicts that are happening politically right now in Israel and in the United States with upcoming elections. In both cases, we can expect more controversy and more attacks.

Which is why it is extra important to remember this week's Torah reading of the week: Noach. Do we need to make this world so upside down that God destroys it as he did with the flood, God forbid? Or can each of us personally make the world a better place by being honest, self-aware, and having the courage to see what needs to be seen, do what needs to be done, and "seek justice and pursue it"?

May we grow and learn through conflict in such a way that it brings a deep peace in our lives and in the world.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

October 13, 2026

2nd of Cheshvan, 5787

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday morning that the Houthis have quietly been developing even more ballistic missiles, but that these are mid-range missiles that could cover 2,000 kilometers. At that range, the Houthis could strike Israel directly, God forbid. They have apparently been developing them with components from China and with Iranian assistance. If this is accurate, and it is based on a report by the Conflict Armament Research organization, it radically increases the dangers to Israel by an institutionalized terrorist organization.

Although this has been happening relatively quietly, the Houthi attacks on the Saudis have been loud and consistent. So much so that President Donald Trump addressed the Houthi issue in a Tuesday morning interview. "The Houthis are behaving very badly. I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed them hard and at their request we stopped." He continued, saying that they are "deliberately trying to cause oil prices to rise, probably before the U.S. elections – not nice. I will be there after the election, and I will never forget!"

Trump was also loud on Tuesday about some of his other upcoming intentions in the region as well. During a campaign rally in Alaska, he said, "we will hit Iran hard,” and then added: "Wait and see what we do with Iran, because we're fed up." Almost immediately after his statement, "White House officials" told Al Jazeera that "reports of a possible American strike against Iran before the midterm elections are not true."

There is no way to know what Trump's actual plan is or its timing. It is public knowledge that Vice President JD Vance does not want to attack Iran under any circumstances and that he believes that we should never have attacked it in the first place. It is also common knowledge that Secretary of War Pete Hegseth wants us to attack Iran as soon as possible and believes that we should have truly finished the job over a year ago. Both men are advisors to Trump, and the president is a great CEO who listens to advisors and ultimately makes his own decision.

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Let us all pray that the Holy One inspires President Trump to make the right decision at the right time for the benefit of America, of Israel, and of all of Western Civilization.

Chazak u'Baruch

Rabbi Michael Barclay

October 14, 2026

3rd of Cheshvan, 5787

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