Muhannad Al Hmouri had been out of prison only a few days following a rule allowing for early release when he fatally stabbed a Jordanian police officer standing guard near the Sri Lankan Embassy in Amman earlier this month. In 2022, a court had sentenced him to nine years for his part in a plot to attack a security compound and for his ties to the Islamic State.

Advertisement

Jordan's State Security Court sentenced Al Hmouri to death November 25 for the November 5 killing of Cpl. Jawad Al Salayta. The same day, the lower house of parliament sent proposed changes to Jordan's terrorism laws to its legal committee. One provision would let judges order surveillance after a prisoner finishes serving a terrorism sentence.

Less than two weeks before the stabbing, gunmen had opened fire at St. George's Greek Orthodox Church in Hamoud, a village in southern Jordan. Sahar al-Halsa was attending a funeral for her cousin's daughter on October 23 when she took cover behind a pillar. Outside, she found another cousin, Assem, wounded. He opened his eyes when she called his name, she told Reuters, then died.

The church attack killed nine people and wounded 34. The State Security Court sentenced three men to death November 15 for their roles in the shooting. Jordan's Court of Cassation will automatically review all four death sentences.

Jordan sent its air force into southern Syria on October 26. The government said it targeted Islamic State militants with ties to the church gunmen. Syrian authorities said the strikes killed seven civilians, including three children. Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi offered condolences in Damascus on November 9, when the two governments announced a joint investigation.

King Abdullah II's government fears ISIS is rebuilding in southern Syria, according to a November 24 analysis by Yoni Ben Menachem of the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs. Washington has relied on Jordan as a partner in the fight against ISIS. Israel, which signed a peace treaty with Jordan in 1994, counts on cooperation with the kingdom to secure its eastern border.

Jordanian courts counted Al Hmouri's 9-year sentence from his arrest in February 2020. He finished serving it under a rule that let eligible inmates count nine months as a full year, Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported. Three days after the stabbing, the cabinet suspended the good-conduct reductions for prisoners serving terrorism sentences.

The bill before parliament would raise the minimum for some terrorism offenses from five years to 10 and require consecutive terms for multiple offenses. First Deputy Speaker Ayatollah Freihat urged the government to withdraw it, warning that broad language about disrupting public order could threaten freedom of expression.

The largest opposition party in the chamber grew out of Jordan's Muslim Brotherhood. Jordan banned Brotherhood activities in April 2025, and the U.S. Treasury sanctioned the Jordanian branch in January for supporting Hamas. The political party continued to operate legally. Formerly the Islamic Action Front, it changed its name to the Ummah Party after election officials objected to the religious reference. It condemned the church shooting as a terrorist attack on Jordanian society.

Advertisement

In 2024, the party went from five seats to 31 in the 138-member lower house. It did especially well on the national ballot, winning 17 of the 41 seats that voters filled through party lists. Under current law, half the seats will be decided that way at the next election, expected in 2028.

Jordan’s king faces immense pressure to change that formula before voters use it again.

Editor's Note: Don't miss PJ Media's massive holiday sale! Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Join our team of Patriots today and help us fight for the truth, fight against the Democrats' radical agenda, and fight to take our country back.