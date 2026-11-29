The COVID-19 pandemic affected nearly every aspect of private and public life and, while the federal health emergency ended more than three years ago, those effects are still reverberating in the courts. On November 20, the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit found unconstitutional a House of Representatives rule, adopted as the pandemic began by Democrats led by then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, counting members who weren’t in the House chamber and weren’t even in Washington as a quorum to conduct business. The astonishing tally was 9-8 and the dissenters warrant our Dishonorable Judicial Conduct Award for November.

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A little Civics 101 gives us the parliamentary basics. The requirement of a “quorum” for a legislative body to do business dates back at least 2,400 years. In United States v. Ballin, the Supreme Court held in 1892 that “[a]ll that the Constitution requires is the presence of a majority, and when that majority are present the power of the house arises.” Under Senate rules and the House Manual, this means a majority of members “chosen and sworn.” At full strength, that’s 218 House members or 51 senators.

But how may the House determine whether a quorum is “present”? In 2020, the House adopted a rule counting absent members who register their “presence” by proxy toward determining a quorum. The House then passed legislation, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, with fewer than half of its members present; the Senate passed it, too; and then-President Biden signed it into law. In fact, the House chamber must have been almost empty when the bill was passed since, as the court pointed out, Pelosi “established” a nonexistent quorum “by counting hundreds of otherwise absent Members as present by proxy.”

Texas challenged a provision in the law, arguing that it was improperly enacted because absent members may not be counted toward a quorum. The Fifth Circuit agreed, holding that a quorum requires that a majority be physically, not virtually, present, and confirmed that Texas is entitled to a permanent injunction against that provision.

No avatars and no Invisible Men or Women allowed.

The dissenters argued from silence: the Constitution’s text in Art. I, Sec. 5, which says a majority of each House “shall constitute a Quorum to do Business,” neither requires physical presence nor prohibits proxy presence when determining a quorum. But the majority pointed to several ways in which the Constitution’s text provides an answer. It found, for example, a “key clue” in the fact that the Quorum Clause allows “compel[ling] the Attendance of absent Members.” If their attendance is necessary to be counted toward a quorum, their absence – the opposite of attendance – cannot be so counted.

The dissenters also noted that the Constitution gives the House and Senate the authority to determine their own procedural rules. This is true, at least as far as it goes, but this rulemaking authority cannot, the Court held in Ballin, “ignore constitutional restraints.” And besides, the House and Senate can set procedural rules only if it may conduct business, that is, only if a quorum is present.

The dissenters ignored other evidence informing the framing of the Quorum Clause. The Framers distinguished between proxy presence for determining a quorum and proxy voting once a quorum is established, rejecting the first while allowing the second. So had the British Parliament, colonial and early state legislatures, and the first Congress. The majority concluded that all this evidence “points in one direction: The Founding generation understood the Quorum Clause to require the physical, personal presence of a majority of Members to establish a quorum.”

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In our entire history, Congress never employed proxy-presence to muster a quorum until the COVID pandemic. “Surveying congressional practice between 1789 and 2023,” said the majority, “the evidence of use of proxies for quorum purposes can be summarized succinctly: Crickets. None has been offered, or unearthed.”

Finally, the dissenters tried to claim that the practice of passing bills by “unanimous consent” without a recorded vote or requiring the physical presence of members somehow justifies allowing absent members to count for a quorum. The two situations are different in several respects. First, unanimous consent means that no member objects; members are not actually casting votes or registering their presence without actually being in the chamber. Second, unanimous consent presumes that a quorum is present even though only a few members may be in the chamber. Any member, however, can challenge that presumption, triggering a roll call that requires members to come to the floor and physically register their presence. This procedures for handling some legislative business proves nothing about how the quorum necessary to do any business at all must be established.

That’s a lot of text, history, practice, and other evidence that the dissenters had to suppress to claim that the equivalent of congressional avatars could be used to establish a quorum. The Founders were well aware of proxy voting and supported using it in certain circumstances to conduct business. They did not, however, do so on the foundational question of whether the House can conduct business at all.

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Basic principles of constitutional interpretation show that the Quorum Clause means exactly what it says and, as the nine judges in the majority said, “As the Supreme Court has held and as Congress had previously done for over 230 years, Members must be present to satisfy the Quorum Clause.”

For trying so hard to say otherwise, the eight dissenters (our largest number so far) have earned our November Dishonorable Conduct Award: James Graves, Jr., Carl Stewart, Priscilla Richman, Leslie Southwick, Stephen Higginson, Dana Douglas, Irma Ramirez, and Catharina Haynes.

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