A former Egyptian lawmaker and spokesman for the Muslim Brotherhood’s political party earned nearly $100,000 on Minnesota’s payroll last fiscal year, according to state records listing faculty positions at two community colleges.

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Abdel Mawgoud al-Dardiri appears in the records as Abdu R. Dardery. He earned $96,472.07 in fiscal 2026, which ran from July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026. The state lists faculty positions at Minneapolis Community and Technical College, now Minneapolis College, and Anoka-Ramsey Community College.

The state reported all of his fiscal 2026 earnings as regular wages, with no overtime or other wages. He earned $84,949.89 the previous year, bringing his two-year total to $181,421.96.

These figures cover all state positions. Minnesota repeats each employee’s total earnings under every job listing, so the college entries cannot be added together.

His Center for the Study of Islam and Democracy biography describes his University of Pittsburgh doctorate, earned in 2000, as a Ph.D. in “Euro-centrism versus Islamism.” A 2025 conference biography uses the same abbreviated name as Minnesota’s payroll records. It identifies him as a former member of Egypt's Parliament who taught at Minneapolis College and Seton Hill University and holds a doctorate in cultural studies.

As PJ Media previously reported, al-Dardiri celebrated Sen.-elect Abdul El-Sayed’s (D-MI) victory in a Nov. 4 Arabi21 column, calling it a model for Muslim political participation. The Washington Free Beacon reported that he donated $500 to El-Sayed’s campaign in June.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span> The Atlantic Council identified al-Dardiri as a Brotherhood member in 2015. In April 2016 written testimony to the British Parliament, he identified himself as a spokesman for the foreign relations committee of the Brotherhood’s Freedom and Justice Party.

In April 2012, the Washington Institute for Near East Policy’s Eric Trager reported overhearing CNN’s Brianna Keilar question al-Dardiri about the Brotherhood’s position on female genital mutilation.

“The Egyptian people will decide for themselves what is good for them,” al-Dardiri responded, according to Trager. The following month, he rejected allegations that the Brotherhood wanted to repeal Egypt’s ban, telling CNN, “We’re totally against this.”

In a February 2014 Milwaukee speech, al-Dardiri argued that separating religion from politics did not apply to Islam and described democracy as operating “within the limit of what God allows,” according to the Investigative Project on Terrorism’s translation.

In July 2016, al-Dardiri told Qatar’s Al-Sharq that Israel had ordered an Egyptian court’s life sentence against former President Mohamed Morsi in a case involving allegations of spying for Qatar.

The ruling came “by direct order of the Zionist entity,” he said, translated from Arabic. He suggested someone in Tel Aviv might have written it for an “agent judge in Cairo” to deliver.

Following the 2017 Palm Sunday church bombings, al-Dardiri blamed Christians for the “crisis” and suggested violence would stop when they aligned with Muslims.

On January 13, the Treasury Department designated the Egyptian and Jordanian Brotherhood branches as Specially Designated Global Terrorists for providing material support to Hamas. Treasury cited help for prospective Hamas fighters entering Gaza in 2024 and coordination with Hamas on possible terrorist activities against Israel in 2025.

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The Treasury Department is taking action pursuant to President Trump’s leadership by designating Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organizations. The Muslim Brotherhood has a longstanding record of perpetrating acts of terror, and we are working aggressively to cut them off from the financial system. This Administration will deploy the full scope of its authorities to disrupt, dismantle, and defeat terrorist networks wherever they operate in order to keep Americans safe. — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) January 13, 2026

The announcement did not designate al-Dardiri personally.

“The Muslim Brotherhood has a longstanding record of perpetrating acts of terror,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said when announcing the sanctions.

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