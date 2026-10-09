Out of Chaos and Confusion, Light Can Appear

Gut Shabbos! May this Shabbat bring you and all of us good health, rest, prosperity, and peace.

Although President Trump has repeatedly said that he will not attack Iran until after the midterm elections in November, we keep seeing more signs that this may not be accurate.

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On Thursday, Trump continued to give mixed messages as the New York Times reported that the military is preparing for a large-scale attack on Iran that would last about three days, focusing on missile and drone systems, energy facilities, and Revolutionary Guards command centers. The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, which departed San Diego last week, is expected to join the USS George H.W. Bush and USS George Washington in the Middle East around the end of October, which marks the first time since 2003 (Iraq War) that three aircraft carriers have been in the region together. Additionally, by the end of October, more than 20,000 sailors and Marines are expected to be deployed aboard vessels in the region, alongside hundreds of military aircraft.

That's a LOT of firepower.

As we watch to see what happens militarily, there are also political wars going on in both Israel and the U.S. The Israeli elections are on October 27, while midterms here in the U.S. are a week later, on November 2.

Israel and antisemitism are, in many ways, on the midterm ballot. Avowed Jew-hater and Sharia law-compliant candidate Abdul El-Sayed is running for Senate in Michigan, and despite his blatant hatred of both Jews and the U.S., he is currently ahead in the polls. If, God forbid, he is elected, it would be wise for Michigan Jews to leave the state entirely, as he is clear about his agenda. Mamdani's success in New York is being modeled by El-Sayed and other Muslim candidates around the country. And it's a campaign strategy that seems to be working when attempted, even though in New York crime is up, incomes are down, and just on Thursday night, anti-ICE riots started happening. All with Mamdani's vocal support.

For those unaware, New York City has also admitted this week that there has been a mass exodus of Jewish children from New York public schools. The children feel unsafe, and this has been heightened recently with NYC school teachers making public statements about the need to stop supporting Israel, claiming Israel is committing genocide and that there needs to be a Palestinian state from the river to the sea. This is what the city has become under Mamdani: a place of riots and Jew-hatred. And so, progressively more Jewish families in New York are placing their children in safer environments.

As we look at New York, we must also take a look at France, where riots have been going on for days. The rioters are, in theory, organically rioting because of the schools. But in practice, the videos clearly show that these are well-financed and coordinated riots involving protestors much older than schoolchildren.

What is disconcerting is that if you view the footage of the riots here in the U.S. and in France, complete with the keffiyehs being worn by these students, it is eerily reminiscent of another time and place: Iran in 1978-1979. We are seeing a recapitulation of what led to the beautiful country of Iran becoming the dark Islamic regime we see today. Then, as now, it started with "students" who had been indoctrinated in their early education. Let us remember to take a look at history, and do all that we can to make sure a similar outcome does not happen here.

But as always, the Torah portion of the week gives us guidance. Bereshit, the first reading from the beginning of the Book of Genesis, teaches us how creation came out of "chaos and confusion" (tohu v'vohu). It is a reminder that if we infuse God's light into each of our conversations and actions, we can prevent what happened in Iran from happening here. If we each choose to have the courage and faith to always stand up for what is right and righteous, and to call out these extremist Jew-haters who seek to control our nation, then they will ultimately dissolve like smoke on the wind. If we can act on our faith in God, and take on the responsibility of acting in harmony with the teachings we learn in the Bible, then we can have faith that the hatred will disappear and a better world will be manifest.

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To quote from Maimonides' 13 Principles of Faith: Ani Ma'Ameen B'emunah shlema: I believe in perfect faith.

May we all have the courage to act on a perfect faith, and create true light out of the chaos and confusion of the world.

Chazak u'Baruch and Shabbat Shalom

Rabbi Michael Barclay

October 9, 2026

28th of Tishrei, 5787

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